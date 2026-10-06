AirMDR Marks Strong Momentum as Demand Grows for Fast, High-Quality MDR Outcomes

Company achieves 373% ARR growth and 186% customer growth as security teams demand greater transparency, quality, and accountability from their MDR providers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / AirMDR today announced significant business growth and continued advancements in its AI-driven MDR capabilities. Over the past 18 months, the company has achieved 373% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 186% in customer growth, reflecting the increasing need for lean security teams to improve investigation outcomes without building a security operations center (SOC) or operating another platform.

Legacy MDR services, even those now making bold AI claims, too often make security teams do too much of the work. Shallow and poorly explained investigations, weak service and accountability, and limited coverage across the security stack leave teams wondering whether case conclusions and recommended actions can be trusted. For lean security teams, coverage alone is not enough. They need transparent, evidence-backed investigations that support better security decisions.

The market is increasingly skeptical of AI claims and bolted-on AI. Buyers want high-quality outcomes, and simply layering AI onto the same opaque, labor-intensive MDR model does not fix what buyers dislike about it. AirMDR was built differently: agentic AI does the investigative work, human experts provide oversight and accountability, and customers get fast, transparent cases they can inspect and trust.

Leading analyst firms put agentic approaches squarely into the MDR buying conversation, while continuing to treat human expertise as part of the service. Security market analysts expect AI to take on far more of the workload, forecasting that nine out of ten initial MDR findings will soon be worked on and addressed by AI without a person needing to step in.

The company's recent growth reflects growing demand for this approach. Seven of AirMDR's eight most recent customers switched from a legacy MDR vendor. Customers are highly satisfied with the switch to agentic MDR, with AirMDR receiving a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 69, based on responses from 84% of customers since April, a strong signal of customer loyalty and satisfaction.

"Legacy MDR asks customers to trust the provider. We believe they should be able to trust the outcome," said Kumar Saurabh, CEO of AirMDR. "Security teams need more than confirmation that an alert was handled. They need to understand the evidence, reasoning, and conclusion behind the investigation. That's why we're building our AI MDR around agentic monitoring, detection, investigation and response combined with human oversight and accountability."

Advancing Agentic MDR Capabilities

Faster MDR outcomes only matter if the right threats are detected and the resulting cases can be trusted. AirMDR's advances this last year strengthen the path from detection to decision: expanding detection coverage, making investigation quality transparent and measurable, and giving security teams a hands-on way to evaluate agentic investigations for themselves. Recent product momentum includes:

Expanded detection engineering : AirMDR now supports approximately 3,000 detections. Historically, setting up detections for custom data sources required one to two weeks of manual work. AirMDR's agentic detection-engineering workflow has reduced that to approximately one day.

: AirMDR now supports approximately 3,000 detections. Historically, setting up detections for custom data sources required one to two weeks of manual work. AirMDR's agentic detection-engineering workflow has reduced that to approximately one day. SOC Grader : An open-source tool that makes investigation quality measurable and transparent. It evaluates investigation write-ups against a published rubric covering investigation plans, evidence, context, rationale, and next steps, giving security teams a way to assess the completeness, clarity, and actionability of investigation outcomes rather than relying solely on speed or vendor claims. This aligns with industry analyst views that MDR performance measurement should include quality of the outcomes delivered.

An open-source tool that makes investigation quality measurable and transparent. It evaluates investigation write-ups against a published rubric covering investigation plans, evidence, context, rationale, and next steps, giving security teams a way to assess the completeness, clarity, and actionability of investigation outcomes rather than relying solely on speed or vendor claims. This aligns with industry analyst views that MDR performance measurement should include quality of the outcomes delivered. FAST : A no-cost way for security teams to put AirMDR's agentic AI investigations to the test on their own alerts. Teams can connect their security tools and run up to 100 investigations - independently or with guidance from AirMDR experts - to inspect the evidence, reasoning, verdict, and recommended actions for themselves.

AirMDR's growth follows a $15.5 million seed funding round announced in July 2025. As AirMDR continues to expand its agentic MDR capabilities, the company remains focused on helping lean security teams achieve security outcomes they can understand, verify, and trust.

About AirMDR

AirMDR is an MDR provider for lean security teams. Its managed service spans monitoring, detection, triage and investigation, and response. Agentic AI provides speed and scale, while human experts provide judgment, continuous improvement, and accountability. AirMDR measures investigation quality as well as speed and delivers transparent, evidence-backed cases - helping teams achieve better detection-and-response outcomes with less operational work.

Founded in 2023 and based in Menlo Park, AirMDR was built by operators with hands-on experience across SIEM, SOAR, and MDR.

Learn more at AirMDR.com .

Media Contact

airmdr@unshakablemarketinggroup.com

SOURCE: AirMDR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/airmdr-marks-strong-momentum-as-demand-grows-for-fast-high-qualit-1232782