Sarasota Surgical Arts: What Is the Typical Cost of a Mommy Makeover in Florida?

The Typical Cost of a Mommy Makeover in Florida Ranges From $9,999 to $14,000

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / The typical cost of a mommy makeover in Florida ranges from $9,999 to $14,000, although the final price depends on the procedures included, surgical complexity, anesthesia, facility costs, and the surgeon's experience. A mommy makeover is not a single procedure but a customized combination of surgeries designed to address changes in the breasts, abdomen, and body contour following pregnancy, breastfeeding, or weight changes.

Awarded as the Top Doctor by SRQ multiple times in a row, Dr. Alberico Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts is recognized as Florida's leading surgeon for the procedure, performing customized mommy makeovers in a single surgical session.

What Determines Mommy Makeover Cost in Florida?

The procedures selected are among the primary factors affecting the final cost. A patient undergoing a tummy tuck with breast surgery and liposuction requires a longer operating time and a more complex surgical plan than someone combining only two procedures.

Other factors include:

The number and type of procedures performed

The complexity of the surgery

Anesthesia fees

Surgical facility costs

Breast implants or other surgical materials

Postoperative garments and related care

The surgeon's experience and qualifications

Experience Behind the Price: Dr. Sessa's Credentials

Cost is only one factor patients weigh when choosing a surgeon. Credentials and surgical volume matter for both safety and results.

Dr. Sessa brings 18 years of experience and has performed more than 25,000 cosmetic surgeries. He is board-certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He has been named a Top Doctor by SRQ Magazine five years in a row and is a five-time patient choice award winner.

His practice operates two technologically advanced surgical rooms accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine, staffed by a team of anesthesiologists, certified nurses, and aestheticians. Patients travel from across the country and internationally for treatment.

What Can Be Included in a Mommy Makeover?

A typical mommy makeover may include two or more procedures, depending on the patient's anatomy and goals. Common components include:

Breast augmentation: Restores breast volume using implants when appropriate.

Tummy tuck: Removes excess abdominal skin and can repair weakened or separated abdominal muscles.

Breast lift: Raises and reshapes breasts affected by pregnancy, breastfeeding, or changes in weight.

Liposuction: Removes localized fat deposits to improve body contour.

Dr. Sessa's Single-Session Mommy Makeover Approach

One feature that distinguishes Dr. Sessa's approach is his ability to perform multiple components of a mommy makeover during one surgical session when medically appropriate. Rather than scheduling separate operations for the breasts and abdomen, he plans the procedures as a coordinated treatment when a patient's health and surgical needs allow it. This approach allows patients to undergo one surgery and one recovery period, though patient safety remains the determining factor in whether procedures can be combined.

Choosing the Right Surgeon at the Right Price

Florida patients can expect to pay between $9,999 and $14,000 for a mommy makeover, with the final figure determined by the procedures selected, surgical complexity, and the surgeon's qualifications. Final pricing is always provided after a consultation, during which the surgical plan is tailored to the patient's anatomy, health history, and goals.

Named a Top Doctor by SRQ Magazine multiple years in a row, Dr. Sessa is highly regarded as one of the best surgeons in Florida. His practice combines nearly two decades of experience with a single-session approach that delivers comprehensive results at a consolidated cost.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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