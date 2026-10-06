The partnership brings together two organizations with a shared focus on high performance, continuous improvement and building for long-term growth.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - The National Squash League welcomes Sapling Financial Consultants as an Official Financial Partner for the 2026/27 season, bringing together two organizations united by a belief that high performance is built, measured and continually improved.

Sapling works with businesses, investors and finance teams to make better decisions through financial modelling, FP&A, due diligence, data analytics and automation. While the playing field may be different, many of the principles behind that work are familiar in professional sport.

Elite athletes measure performance relentlessly. They work with coaches, study the numbers, adapt to changing conditions and look for incremental gains that can make the difference between winning and losing. The same thinking applies to high-performing businesses, where better information, stronger systems and the ability to adjust quickly can create a meaningful competitive advantage.

That shared philosophy will be at the heart of Sapling's partnership with the NSL. Throughout the season, the two organizations will explore the relationship between athletic and business performance through Lessons From the Court, a content series looking at what business leaders can learn from professional athletes. Topics will range from decision-making under pressure and resilience to coaching, performance measurement and the cumulative impact of small improvements.

For the NSL, Sapling's combination of a genuine connection to squash and a data-driven approach to growth makes the partnership a natural fit as the league continues to expand.

"Building a professional squash league that lasts takes more than great competition. It takes thoughtful partners who believe in where the sport can go," said NSL CEO Spencer Lovejoy. "Rob Hong and Sapling Financial Consultants bring both a passion for squash and a clear, data-driven approach to growing their business. We're excited to have them alongside us as we build the NSL's next chapter and continue increasing the visibility, engagement and entertainment value of the sport."

The sponsorship also reflects Sapling's commitment to investing in the communities where its team lives and works. Supporting high-performance sport creates opportunities for athletes while strengthening the ecosystems that allow emerging leagues, talent and communities to grow.

As the NSL enters its third season, the league continues to build a new model for professional squash through its fast-paced, team-based format and growing international roster of athletes.

For Sapling CEO and Co-Founder Rob Hong, the partnership also carries a strong personal connection to the sport.

"Squash has a special significance for me because I grew up playing the sport, and athletics have remained an important part of my life. I was an All-American second string and Ivy League Rookie of the Year at Princeton. I still compete today and recently ranked 14th in Canada's Men's 40+ Singles, so there's a very genuine personal connection behind our decision to support the NSL," Hong said. "I also see a lot of parallels between sport and business. You measure your performance, learn from it, make adjustments and keep working to get better. We're excited to support the NSL and help create more opportunities for the sport to grow."

For Sapling, the partnership is an opportunity to support the continued growth of professional squash while starting a broader conversation about what it really takes to perform at a high level, on the court and off.

To learn more about Sapling Financial Consultants, visit saplingfinancial.com.

About Sapling Financial Consultants

Founded in 2015 by Rob Hong and Andreea Lupascu in Toronto, Sapling Financial Consultants is a financial modelling, due diligence and data analytics firm that combines technological innovation with financial comprehension. In 2025, the Toronto-based boutique financial consulting firm opened its first U.S. satellite office in Atlanta, Georgia. Sapling was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine in 2024 and 2025, awarded a 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards for Best Professional Services and Ragan Communications Workplace Wellness Award - Learning & Development. Committed to excellence in their craft and empowering mid-sized businesses, the firm champions affordable, high-calibre financial and analytical solutions, providing the tools for sustained growth and strategic advantage in a dynamic market landscape. For more information about Sapling Financial Consultants, visit www.saplingfinancial.com.

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