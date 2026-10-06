Solar module manufacturer Heliene, Inc. has announced the release of its 108HC M10 SL All-Black solar module, engineered specifically for residential rooftop applications. The new framed glass-backsheet panel features 108 half-cut monocrystalline PERC cells based on the M10 wafer format, delivering peak power ratings ranging from 380 W to 410 W with a maximum module efficiency of 21.0%. The module utilizes split junction box technology to minimize cell-to-module losses and improve thermal management. Constructed with 3.2 mm low-iron, high-transmission solar glass featuring an anti-reflective coating, ...

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