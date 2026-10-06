ExaGrid Nominated in 7 Categories for Industry Awards

ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage for the fastest backups and restores, largest scale-out system with deduplication, and the most comprehensive security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it has been nominated in seven categories for the annual MSP Channel Insights Awards.

The MSP Channel Insights Awards celebrate innovation, expertise and success across the IT channel-recognizing the Managed Service Providers (MSPs), vendors, distributors, resellers and technology leaders driving customer outcomes and business growth.

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on October 30, 2026. Winners of the MSP Channel Insights Awards will be announced on November 26, 2026, at an awards ceremony in London.

The award categories that ExaGrid has been nominated for include:

Vendor of the Year

Vendor Channel Programme of the Year

Data Protection Backup Vendor of the Year

Data Management Analytics Innovation of the Year

Data Protection Recovery Innovation of the Year

Technical Team of the Year

Company of the Year

ExaGrid continues to innovate its Tiered Backup Storage, and in the past year has added 4 SSD models to its product line in addition to its 8 HDD models, with the largest model scaling to an over 17PB full backup in a single scale-out system. ExaGrid also added support for Cohesity DataProtect to the list of 25+ industry-leading backup applications and utilities supported by the system, which include Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, NetBackup, and many others. ExaGrid further deduplicates Cohesity deduplicated data for further storage and cost savings. In addition, ExaGrid has expanded on its already comprehensive security features by adding encryption over the wire to its NFS offering.

ExaGrid has also added more features for IT corporate data centers and MSPs in the past year, including the ability to set up, track, and report on backup data usage for specific shares per department or customer, as well as being able to set up a quote threshold to alert when the threshold is being exceeded, and allowing for ransomware recovery at the share level.

"We are honored that ExaGrid has become a finalist in seven award categories and look forward to seeing which vendors, service providers, and programs will be chosen by the voters," said Bill Andrews, ExaGrid's President and CEO. "ExaGrid remains committed to offering the best backup storage solution in the industry for MSPs and IT corporate data centers, with industry-leading technical support, the fastest backup and restore performance, and most security features in a backup storage system."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006007082/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com