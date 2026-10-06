Meridiam is pleased to announce the successful closing of its North America Core Fund, a c. $4.5 billion vehicle comprising a portfolio of 15 high-quality infrastructure assets. Total demand exceeded $7 billion. The portfolio has been carefully assembled around essential, long-life transportation and social infrastructure North American assets from the first two generations of Meridiam funds, resulting in the extension of the initial MINA II fund to a 45-year life, approximately the average life of the assets.

The North America Core Fund provides investors with access to a mature, diversified portfolio of operational infrastructure assets that underpin mobility, public services and economic activity across the Americas while delivering stable and predictable long-term returns.

The portfolio also offers attractive inflation protection through contractual mechanisms and active management by Meridiam that support long-term value preservation and resilient yield generation. Beyond their existing performance, the assets present significant opportunities for further value creation through active lifecycle management, operational optimization and sustainability-driven initiatives, reflecting Meridiam's long-term stewardship approach.

The transaction was structured to provide existing investors with an efficient liquidity option while preserving access to future value creation opportunities for those wishing to remain invested. At the same time, it offers new investors a rare opportunity to gain exposure to a seasoned portfolio of fully operational infrastructure assets with established performance records, resilient cash flow generation and long-term growth potential.

The closing of the North America Core Fund marks an important milestone for Meridiam and reinforces its commitment to the active management of essential infrastructure assets. Through operational excellence, long-term ownership and continued investment in resilience and sustainability, Meridiam will continue to enhance asset performance while delivering essential services that support economic growth and quality of life across the Americas.

Thierry Déau, Founder and CEO of Meridiam, said: "The successful closing of our North America Core Fund reflects the quality of the underlying assets and the confidence that investors place in our long-term investment approach. This transaction provides liquidity and flexibility for existing investors while creating an attractive opportunity for new partners to invest in a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets. We look forward to continuing our active stewardship of these assets, strengthening their long-term resilience, and delivering lasting value for investors, communities and public authorities alike.

About Meridiam

Meridiam is a premier investor, developer, and long-term asset manager focused on sustainable and resilient infrastructure. With close to $30 billion in assets under management and 10 offices across the Americas, Europe, and Africa, the firm targets investments in sustainable mobility, innovative low-carbon solutions, and critical public services. Founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, Meridiam has a multi-decade track record of successful public-private partnerships, bringing essential funding and management expertise to infrastructure projects that improve people's lives. As a Certified B Corporation, Meridiam upholds the highest ethical and sustainability standards to deliver long-term value to the investors, communities, and partners it serves. www.meridiam.com

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Prosek Partners: pro-meridiam@prosek.com

Antoine Lenoir: +33 6 07 50 75 85 a.lenoir@meridiam.com