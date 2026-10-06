Shaped by product engineers and expert trainers worldwide: more room for clients, faster transitions for instructors and a standout design for studios.

Merrithew, creator of STOTT PILATES, today launched the NX3 MAX Reformer, its first wood Reformer, designed for boutique studios, premium fitness clubs, hotels and wellness centers seeking to elevate both the Pilates experience and the environment around it. Crafted from natural FSC-certified maple the NX3 MAX brings more usable movement space, intuitive adjustments and an exceptionally smooth, quiet glide to professional Pilates settings worldwide.

Designed with Real-World Pilates Expertise

The NX3 MAX was developed by Merrithew's engineers in collaboration with STOTT PILATES Master Instructor Trainers and leading instructors from other Pilates methods. Through Merrithew's Advisory Lab, instructors tested prototypes, and their feedback directly shaped its final design and key features. The result is not simply a wood version of an existing Reformer, but one engineered around how clients move and instructors teach.

"Our connection to the instructor community gives us an extraordinary testing ground. We combined their real-world experience with our engineering expertise to create a wood Reformer where design and performance work together at every touchpoint. The NX3 MAX is built to elevate the experience for the client, the instructor and the studio," said Jim Heidenreich, CEO, Merrithew.

Innovation You Can Feel in Every Detail

Every feature is engineered to improve how clients move and how instructors teach:

More room to move: The 26 40 in carriage, Merrithew's largest to date, gives a wider range of bodies space to move comfortably.

The 26 40 in carriage, Merrithew's largest to date, gives a wider range of bodies space to move comfortably. Faster transitions, better class flow: The EasyShift Gearbar changes resistance in four positions without removing springs, so instructors spend less time resetting.

The EasyShift Gearbar changes resistance in four positions without removing springs, so instructors spend less time resetting. Greater range of motion: Extended rails and longer carriage travel expand repertoire options.

Extended rails and longer carriage travel expand repertoire options. A smoother, quieter ride: An 8-wheel rolling system delivers a precise, near-silent glide.

An 8-wheel rolling system delivers a precise, near-silent glide. Quicker setup: Merrithew FastLock Shoulder Rests secure with a single twist.

Merrithew FastLock Shoulder Rests secure with a single twist. More stability and versatility: The Locking Footbar secures into four positions for confident setup across the repertoire.

The Locking Footbar secures into four positions for confident setup across the repertoire. More ways to program: The Multi-Position Platform Extender expands the movement surface for new exercises and positions.

The Multi-Position Platform Extender expands the movement surface for new exercises and positions. Warmth that elevates the space: FSC-certified maple brings natural warmth to studios, clubs, hotels and wellness spaces.

Designed to Elevate the Professional Pilates Experience

For boutique studios, premium clubs, hotels, and wellness centers competing for discerning clients, equipment helps define your brand. Clients notice the NX3 MAX before they step on it, from its natural maple frame and elongated lines to its curved edges. It gives studios a signature piece that sets their space apart and supports a premium experience from the first session.

Learn more about the NX3 MAX Reformer.

About Merrithew

Merrithew is the global leader in mindful movement, the company behind the STOTT PILATES Movement System and a growing portfolio of leading movement education and equipment brands, including Align-Pilates and the GYROTONIC organization. Since 1988, Merrithew has trained more than 100,000 instructors in over 135 countries and developed premium equipment and science-based education trusted by leading studios, rehabilitation centers and fitness professionals.

Merrithew supports instructors, studio owners and wellness leaders with a complete ecosystem to thrive, including training, equipment, digital resources, business tools and a global network of peers. Its vision is to transform lives through intentional, inclusive movement, shaping the next era of mindful movement through innovation, purpose and a commitment to professional excellence. Merrithew.com.

GYROTONIC and GYROKINESIS are registered trademarks.

Trademark or registered trademark of Merrithew International Inc., used under license.

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Contacts:

For more information please contact: communications@merrithew.com