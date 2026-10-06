Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BIOVIC TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588XXX Order book ID: 550699 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BIOVIC BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030588XXX Order book ID: 550698 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from October 07, 2026, the subscription rights in Biovica International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 16, 2026.With effect from October 07, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Biovica International AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 28, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB