Biovica International AB: Biovica announces outcome of the rights issue

Biovica International AB (publ) ("Biovica" or the "Company") hereby announces the outcome of the Company's rights issue of B-shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders, in which the subscription period ended on 21 October 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The outcome shows that approximately 49.97 percent of the shares offered have been subscribed for with subscription rights, approximately 21.14 percent have been subscribed for without subscription rights and approximately 28.89 percent shall be allocated to HDF Cancer Monitoring BV ("HDF") in its capacity as guarantor in the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue is therefore fully subscribed.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 97,303,733 new B-shares, of which 48,617,940 B-shares, corresponding to approximately 49.97 percent of the shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, applications for subscription of 20,573,942 B-shares without subscription rights have been received, corresponding to approximately 21.14 percent of the shares offered. In total, subscriptions with and without subscription rights correspond to approximately 71.11 percent of the shares offered in the Rights Issue. B-shares that have not been subscribed for with or without subscription rights shall be allocated to HDF in its capacity as guarantor in the Rights Issue, totalling 28,111,851 B-shares, corresponding to approximately 28.89 percent of the shares offered. Since HDF's investment in the Rights Issue, including shares that HDF shall receive as guarantee commission, entails that HDF will exceed the relevant threshold under the Swedish Act (2023:560) on Screening of Foreign Direct Investments (the "FDI Act"), allocation to HDF (including parties related to HDF) in excess of approximately 29.9 percent of the votes in the Company will only be made after the Inspectorate of Strategic Products ("ISP") has issued a decision approving HDF's investment or has left HDF's notification without action. Through the Rights Issue, and assuming that ISP approves HDF's investment, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 29.2 million before deduction of costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

Allocation of shares subscribed for without preferential rights (i.e. without subscription rights) in the Rights Issue will be made in accordance with the principles set out in the share issue memorandum prepared in connection with the Rights Issue and published by the Company on 6 October 2026 (the "Share Issue Memorandum"). Notification of allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be sent by way of a contract note to those who have been allocated shares, and payment shall be made in cash in accordance with the instructions set out in the contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allocation in accordance with the procedures of their respective nominees.

The last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) is 28 October 2026. The first day of trading in the new B-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be on or about 3 November 2026.

Changes in share capital, number of shares and dilution

As a result of a fully subscribed Rights Issue, the number of B-shares and votes will increase by 97,303,733. The total number of shares will increase from 291,911,199 to 389,214,932, of which 14,423,973 are A-shares and 374,790,959 are B-shares. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 418,062,878, corresponding to 43,271,919 votes for A-shares and 374,790,959 votes for B-shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 6,486,915.537812, from SEK 19,460,746.613435 to SEK 25,947,662.151247. For existing shareholders who did not participate in the Rights Issue, this entails a dilution of 25.00 percent of the shares and 23.27 percent of the votes in the Company.

As compensation for its guarantee undertaking, HDF will receive a commission of 7,071,112 newly issued B-shares in the Company, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 1.78 percent of the shares and approximately 1.66 percent of the votes in the Company following a fully subscribed Rights Issue.

Advisors

Zonda Partners AB is acting as financial adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue. Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå is acting as legal adviser to the Company.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Theis Kipling

CEO, Biovica International AB (publ)

Theis.kipling@biovica.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

Maria Ekdahl

CFO, Biovica International AB (publ)

maria.ekdahl@biovica.com

Mobile: +46 709 2670 07

About Biovica International AB (publ)

Biovica develops and commercialises blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.biovica.com.

Important information

The publication, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions under law and persons in those jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation, to acquire or subscribe for any securities in Biovica in any jurisdiction, neither from Biovica nor from anyone else.

This press release neither identifies nor purports to identify risks (direct or indirect) that may be attributable to an investment in the Company's shares. An investor's investment decision shall be made on the basis of all publicly available information regarding the Company and the Company's shares. The information in this press release is published solely as background information and does not purport to be complete. An investor should thus not rely solely on the information in this press release or its accuracy or completeness.

Zonda Partners AB is acting for Biovica in connection with the Rights Issue and not for anyone else. Zonda Partners AB is not responsible to anyone other than Biovica for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the Rights Issue or regarding any other matter referred to herein.

This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investor's decision regarding the Rights Issue. Each investor or potential investor should conduct their own examination, analysis and evaluation of the business and the information described in this announcement and all publicly available information. The price and value of the securities may decrease as well as increase. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

This press release is not a prospectus as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any supervisory authority in any jurisdiction. The share issue memorandum mentioned in this press release does not constitute a prospectus or a simplified information document within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by or registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, which is the national competent authority in Sweden under the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to, acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered, covered by an exemption from, or form part of a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, South Africa, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable rules or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than those required under Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a breach of applicable securities legislation.

Please note that an investment in the Company is subject to regulation under the Swedish Act (2023:560) on Screening of Foreign Direct Investments, which requires investors, under certain conditions, to notify and obtain approval from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products. Investors should independently assess whether a notification obligation applies before making any investment decision.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may only be distributed to, and is only directed at, (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, or (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA")) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and persons who are not relevant persons must not act on or rely on the information in this press release. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

In all EEA member states ("EEA"), other than Sweden, this communication is intended for and directed only at qualified investors in the relevant member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, expected growth, strategies and opportunities, and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, the negations thereof, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, many of which are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialize or that they are accurate. As these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual result or outcome may, for many different reasons, differ materially from what is stated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors may cause the actual course of events to differ materially from the expectations expressly or implicitly stated in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and any reader of the press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressly or implicitly contained herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in respect of the content of this press release, unless required by law or the rules of Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Potential investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, and potential investors are encouraged to read the Share Issue Memorandum prepared by the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained in: (a) Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) national implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the offered shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such securities are: (i) compatible with a target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment").

Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Company's shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Company's shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Company's shares is suitable only for investors who do not require guaranteed income or capital protection and who (either alone or together with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and have sufficient resources to bear any losses that may result from such an investment. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to any other requirements relating to contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in connection with the Rights Issue.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, purchase or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Company's shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the Company's shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Maria Ekdahl, CFO

Phone: +46 709 26 70 07

E-mail: maria.ekdahl@biovica.com