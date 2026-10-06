SAP SE: SAP to Acquire TechWolf, Giving Enterprises Evidence-Based View of Work in the Age of AI

WALLDORF, Germany and GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and TechWolf today announced they have entered into an agreement for SAP to acquire TechWolf, provider of a leading AI work intelligence platform. TechWolf gives enterprises a continuously updated view of the work their people do and the skills they have, using its proprietary data model called context graph for work. The acquisition will bring this context graph, along with TechWolf's AI models and applied AI research team, into SAP, establishing work intelligence as a strategic SAP asset. The deal is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to usual closing conditions, including regulatory approval. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TechWolf works from existing HR and business systems that customers connect. It builds its model of the organization at three levels: the work itself, down to the tasks inside a job; the skills people have and apply; and the external labor market. It maps that against the customer's business strategy, so the leaders responsible for hiring, reskilling and redeployment are working from better information.

TechWolf is expected to become an intelligent core of the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio, supporting the company's talent and work intelligence strategy. TechWolf will power workforce and talent strategies across SAP SuccessFactors, bringing skills mapping, workforce planning and organizational redesign informed by context from across the Autonomous Enterprise. Once the transaction closes, TechWolf and SAP will unify skills and work data to inform HR and business leaders to guide decisions about development, deployment and workforce transformation.

"TechWolf's proprietary context graph for skills and work provides an excellent grounding layer for agent queries regarding work and skills planning and talent management," said Manoj Swaminathan, president and chief product officer for SAP Autonomous Suite and member of the Extended Board of SAP SE. "This grounding layer perfectly matches our strategy. It makes token usage more efficient, lowers the cost of deploying workforce agents and will make Joule more intelligent in AI-driven HR scenarios such as skills-based hiring, workforce planning and role redesign."

Joint SAP and TechWolf customers using the technology are seeing measurable results from the partnership the two companies have had. Building on that foundation, SAP and TechWolf will jointly co-innovate a concrete set of new AI-powered workforce and skills optimization products to be designed and developed post-close. SAP plans to integrate TechWolf's solutions to a greater degree, offering customers even better insights and work intelligence to help organizations plan reskilling, internal mobility and hiring.

"Organizations everywhere are trying to figure out how AI is reshaping work, and what their workforce needs to look like because of it," said Andreas De Neve, CEO and co-founder of TechWolf. "We have spent eight years building the evidence layer to answer those questions. It's always been our mission to connect skills, tasks and work to help employers solve AI transformation, and joining SAP will allow us to extend that mission across a broader set of business context and larger scale. In this next chapter, we plan to build a world-class AI company."

Subject to closing and required consultation, SAP's current plans are for TechWolf to remain as an independent entity under CEO Andreas De Neve in its Ghent headquarters, with offices in London, New York and San Francisco, and for its platform to remain available to both SAP and non-SAP customers. J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor to TechWolf.

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About TechWolf

TechWolf is a leading applied AI company that helps large enterprises understand how AI is transforming work and what that means for their workforce. Its platform brings together skills, work, and market intelligence, into a single context graph for work; Its open-source models have been downloaded more than two million times. TechWolf co-exists with systems enterprises already use, including SAP SuccessFactors and non-SAP applications, and connects with AI tools and agents. Customers include HSBC, Atlas Copco Group, GSK, Ericsson, AMD, MetLife, PayPal and Booking.com. The company offers EU and US data-residency, standard encryption, access controls and certifications including ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 27001 that support EU AI Act governance and security. Learn more at www.techwolf.ai.

About SAP

As?a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP)?stands at the?nexus?of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP?to bring out their best by uniting business-critical?operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit?https://www.sap.com/.

This press release was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence and has been reviewed by the editorial team.

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