Star Gold Corp. Appoints Tom Power as Chief Operating Officer

Former Sunshine Minting President and CEO brings more than 35 years of global operational leadership in precious metals as Star Gold advances the Longstreet Gold-Silver Project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) ("Star Gold" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Tom Power as Chief Operating Officer. Power, who currently serves on the Company's Board of Directors, brings more than 35 years of global operational leadership in precious metals, minting, and high precision manufacturing.

Power most recently served nearly two decades as President and CEO of Sunshine Minting, Inc. (SMI), one of the world's leading precious metals mints. Under his leadership, SMI grew from a 30-employee regional supplier into a multinational enterprise with hundreds of employees across five facilities in the United States and China, serving sovereign mints, major financial institutions, and the world's largest direct to consumer retailers.

"Tom's operational expertise and track record of scaling global manufacturing organizations make him an exceptional addition to Star Gold's executive team," said Lindsay Gorrill, Chairman and CEO of Star Gold Corp. "His leadership will be instrumental as we expand our footprint, strengthen our operational capabilities, and deliver long term value for our customers and investors."

As Chief Operating Officer, Power will oversee Star Gold's operations, supply chain, and organizational performance. He will focus on scaling the Company's operational infrastructure for accelerated growth, driving modernization across logistics and technology, and partnering with the CEO and Board to execute Star Gold's long term strategic roadmap.

Power's appointment reinforces Star Gold's commitment to:

Operational maturity as the Company enters its next phase of scale.

Disciplined capital deployment, supported by a leader with a history of expanding margins and improving operational leverage.

Risk managed growth, backed by decades of experience navigating global supply chains, regulatory environments, and commodity driven markets.

Institutional grade leadership that strengthens Star Gold's credibility with investors, partners, and strategic stakeholders.

At Sunshine Minting, Power led the company's transformation into a global market leader through strategic acquisitions, international expansion, and modernized production systems. He built and managed a multi facility operation with high volume throughput, advanced quality systems, and resilient supply chain infrastructure. He also negotiated and maintained high value contracts with sovereign mints, financial institutions, and global retail partners, and implemented automation and process improvements that strengthened margins and operational reliability.

Power began his career with Johnson Matthey Ltd., the Canadian division of UK based Johnson Matthey PLC. In 1997, he moved from Canada to the United States to join Sunshine Minting's senior management team, and in January 2007 he acquired 100% ownership of the company and became President and CEO. He maintains ongoing advisory relationships with Sunshine Minting.

"I'm honored to join Star Gold at such a pivotal moment," said Power. "The company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and disciplined growth aligns with my own values. I look forward to helping build the infrastructure and capabilities that will support Star Gold's next chapter."

Star Gold Corp. is conducting a Regulation A offering.

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About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) is an emerging precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100%-controlled Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims held under lease with an option to purchase. Star Gold is strategically advancing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement and move toward production, with a commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable development. For more information, visit www.stargoldcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the PEA, including anticipated mine plans, processing methods, capital and operating costs, metal production estimates, economic returns, mine life, cash flows, payback periods and rates of return; statements regarding the potential of the Longstreet Project; and statements regarding planned drilling, permitting and development activities. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the inherent uncertainties in mineral exploration and development; changes in gold and silver prices; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund planned activities; mining and development risks including risks related to infrastructure, weather, permitting and governmental regulation; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; environmental risks and hazards; title risks; and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact

Star Gold Corp.

Lindsay Gorrill

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (208) 664-5066

StarGoldcorp.com

SOURCE Star Gold Corp.