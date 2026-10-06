American Oncology Network Promotes Tena Messer to Chief Clinical Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation's fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, today announced the promotion of Tena Messer to chief clinical officer.





In her new role, Messer provides strategic leadership for nursing and laboratory services across AON, with a focus on advancing clinical quality, strengthening professional development and building the infrastructure and resources that support clinical teams throughout the network.

"Tena, who has been an operations executive at AON for nearly seven years, has a deep understanding of community oncology and a strong commitment to supporting the clinicians who care for our patients every day," said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. "Her leadership will continue to be instrumental as we strengthen our clinical programs, invest in our teams and ensure our practices have the resources they need to deliver high-quality, patient-centered cancer care."

As president of AON's network operations, Ella Friedman works closely with the network's clinical and operational leaders to strengthen practice performance and support the delivery of high-quality care across the network.

"Tena understands both the clinical realities of caring for patients and the operational support our teams need to do their best work," Friedman said. "She is a thoughtful, collaborative leader who consistently keeps patients at the center of every decision. As AON continues to grow, her leadership remains critical to strengthening our clinical infrastructure while supporting the exceptional, personalized care our practices provide in their communities."

A key priority for Messer is expanding professional development opportunities for AON's nursing teams. Her work includes strengthening oncology education and onboarding while creating opportunities for continued learning as cancer treatments, technologies and care delivery models evolve.

Messer will also collaborate closely with AON's Strategic Operations and Innovation Lab teams, led by Puneeth Indurlal, executive vice president of strategic operations and enterprise solutions, to identify opportunities to improve clinical workflows, optimize resources and reduce administrative burdens. Their work includes exploring how data, automation and artificial intelligence can better support clinicians and give them more time to focus on patient care.

"Tena and I share a common goal: making sure innovation translates into meaningful improvements for the people delivering care and the patients they serve," Indurlal said. "By bringing together her clinical expertise with our work in strategic operations, data and technology, we can identify practical solutions that reduce unnecessary administrative work, improve workflows and help our clinical teams work more effectively."

"Our nurses and clinical teams are at the heart of the care we provide," Messer said. "I want to make sure they have the education, resources and tools they need to grow professionally and continue providing exceptional care. As oncology continues to evolve, we also have an opportunity to thoughtfully use technology and innovation to make their work easier and give them more time to focus on the reason they do what they do: their commitment to our patients."

Messer brings 30 years of oncology experience to the role, including work as an oncology nurse and nurse practitioner in inpatient and outpatient settings. Throughout her career, she has led clinical quality initiatives, practice certifications and the development of outpatient programs focused on survivorship, oncology triage and palliative care.

Messer earned a Master of Science in nursing and an adult medicine nurse practitioner certificate with subspecialty training in oncology and HIV from Duke University School of Nursing. She also completed the Clinical Leadership Fellowship through CTI Leadership.

As chief clinical officer, Messer will work across AON to further connect clinical expertise, operational strategy and innovation while strengthening the clinical infrastructure that supports AON's growing network of community oncology practices.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most - providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube

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