

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - IT and business consulting services firm CGI Inc. (GIB.TO, GIB) said Tuesday the French Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty selected it to modernize the ministry's information system.



The program will transform more than 70 business applications, with a focus on improving performance, accessibility, resilience and sustainability.



CGI will use its proprietary CGI MAP solution, enhanced with automation capabilities, to accelerate the modernization of the ministry's application portfolio, supported by its Digital Innovation Centre in France.



'This program represents a major milestone in the transformation of our information system. It will enable us to modernize our application portfolio in a sustainable manner while improving the accessibility, quality and performance of the digital services we provide to our users. We chose CGI because we felt that its proposals for our program provided a solid foundation for its success,' said Thierry Deldicque, Deputy Director of the Digital Division, Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Sovereignty.



On the NYSE, CGI shares closed up 1.24% at $71.06 on Monday.



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