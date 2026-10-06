Allied Universal Security Professionals and Client Named 2026 U.S. OSPA Award Finalists

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Allied Universal , the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that its team members and client partner have been named finalists in three categories for the 2026 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), which recognize outstanding achievements across the security industry.

Allied Universal earned five finalist nominations across the following categories:

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director : Alvaro Flores, Nick Nappo and Marlon Reyes

: Alvaro Flores, Nick Nappo and Marlon Reyes Outstanding Security Officer : Sarah Anderson

: Sarah Anderson Outstanding Security Partnership: Allied Universal and Roche Genentech

Allied Universal congratulates these finalists and celebrates their achievements alongside the industry's best.

"We are honored to see our team members and our partnership with Roche Genentech recognized as finalists in this year's OSPAs," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Their commitment to helping protect people and helping safeguard the communities we serve, represents the very best of Allied Universal and we are grateful for all they do."

Now in their 11th year, the U.S. OSPAs recognize outstanding contributions that companies, teams and individuals make to the security industry and the wider community. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of industry judges through a research-based evaluation of measurable performance, leadership and impact.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-security-professionals-and-client-named-2026-u.-1228262