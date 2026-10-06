Anchored by MVIGE, the four-pillar framework separates the United States and Investable Greater China into explicit global equity allocation choices.

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a global index provider specializing in thematic, hard asset-linked equity, digital asset, and global benchmark indexes, today announced the expansion of the MarketVector Investable Global Equity Index Family ("MVIGE"). The MVIGE family is a modular benchmark framework designed to move global equity allocation beyond the traditional Developed/Emerging Market split by making the world's two most dominant equity exposures the United States and Greater China explicit allocation choices rather than inherited benchmark weights.

The index family is anchored by the MarketVector Investable Global Index (MVIGE), a broad, rules-based global equity benchmark covering over 50 investable markets and targeting approximately 98% of the free-float market capitalization of each eligible country's investable universe. From this parent universe, MarketVector has created four complementary investable pillars: United States, Developed Markets ex United States, Investable Greater China, and Emerging Markets ex Greater China.

"Global benchmarks should help investors make deliberate allocation decisions, not dictate or inherit concentrations from legacy categories," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "Our four-pillar framework combines broad investability with the flexibility to treat the United States and Greater China as distinct allocations."

The MarketVector framework responds to a central challenge in traditional global equity indexing: the Developed/Emerging Market paradigm increasingly obscures two dominant exposures. The United States now represents a defining share of developed-market and global equity exposure, while China has become the central allocation within emerging markets. At the same time, Hong Kong has become increasingly integrated with mainland China's capital-market ecosystem, creating a need for a more explicit Investable Greater China framework.

The four-pillar structure is designed to make these exposures visible and actionable:

The MarketVector Investable US Index (MVIUS) provides standalone exposure to the United States, recognizing the scale and influence of the U.S. market within global equity portfolios.

The MarketVector Investable Developed Markets ex-US Index (MVIDXUS) provides exposure to 25 developed markets outside the United States, creating a more balanced developed-market opportunity set.

The MarketVector Investable Greater China Index (MVICHN) combines mainland China and Hong Kong into a single investable universe that reflects their economic integration, capital-market linkages, and shared role in global capital formation.

The MarketVector Investable Emerging Markets ex-China Index (MVIEXCH) provides exposure to 22 emerging markets outside Greater China, allowing investors to access broader emerging-market opportunities without China's size dominating the allocation.

"Country classification is no longer just a descriptive exercise," said Joy Yang, Head of Product Management and Marketing at MarketVector Indexes. "It determines mandates, benchmarks, portfolio construction, and ultimately capital flows. MVIGE and the four investable pillars give asset owners, asset managers, ETF issuers, and model portfolio providers a more transparent way to express global equity views."

The index family is supported by MarketVector's country classification framework, which evaluates economic development, sovereign credit quality, regulatory strength, market accessibility, operational efficiency, investor protection, capital mobility, and structural geopolitical considerations.

"Country classification must be stable, transparent, and forward-looking, and it cannot be static," said Alka Banerjee, Business Strategist at MarketVector Indexes. "Markets can develop, mature, or regress, and investors need a framework that recognizes both economic fundamentals and real-world investability."

Classifications are reviewed annually by the MarketVector Country Index Committee, with extraordinary reviews possible in response to significant market events. The family is designed for institutional implementation, with transparent rules, investability and liquidity standards, quarterly index reviews, float-adjusted market capitalization weighting, and a common methodology across the parent benchmark and each pillar. This foundation allows investors to use the indexes as standalone allocations, completion exposures, policy benchmarks, underlying ETFs, manager benchmarks, or building blocks for customized global equity solutions.

For more information, please visit the MarketVector Investable Global Equity Index Family page: https://www.marketvector.com/indexes/equity/investable-global-family

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") develops and administers indexes used as benchmarks for financial products globally. The company is incorporated in Germany and maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS, and BlueStar names. MarketVector operates in line with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) "Principles for Financial Benchmarks" and recognized industry best practices. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than US$180 Billion in assets under management.

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