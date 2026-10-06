Mary Kay Introduces the K-Beauty Texture Edit

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty giant announced today the launch of the K-Beauty Texture Edit, a special-edition skin care collection available while supplies last. The collection builds on the momentum of the company's largest consumer-facing global brand platform, Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared which launched in September.

Inspired by Korea's globally influential skin care and self-care philosophy designed to bring playful textures, innovative ingredients, and elevated beauty experiences, the K-Beauty Texture Edit was designed to resonate with a global cultural beauty movement captivating the next generation. The trend-forward collection includes three Korea-made products: the Mary Kay Melt-In Cleansing Balm, Mary Kay Snail Gel Face Patches and Mary Kay Collagen Moisturizing Gel.

The launch marks another exciting milestone in Mary Kay's ongoing evolution as the company expands its global reach, connects with a new generation of beauty enthusiasts and continues to support the Independent Beauty Consultants and loyal customers who have powered its success for decades.

Launching just one month after the debut of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, the K-Beauty Texture Edit brings the platform's philosophy to life through products designed to spark discovery, conversation, and shared beauty experiences. It also reflects Mary Kay's strategy of blending globally inspired innovation with the personalized service and relationships that remain central to the Mary Kay experience.

"Mary Kay's legacy has always been rooted in innovation, listening to consumers, and evolving with the culture of beauty around the world," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "The K-Beauty Texture Edit brings that spirit to life by translating global beauty trends into meaningful experiences for consumers and our Independent Beauty Consultants. As part of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, it also helps us build awareness and relevance with the next generation of beauty consumers while honoring the heritage that connects us all."

The Mary Kay K-Beauty Texture Edit includes three familiar steps - cleansing, patches, and moisturizing - in fun, sensorial formats. Each product fits easily into an existing routine, so customers can try something new without changing what already works. The collection features:

Mary Kay Melt-In Cleansing Balm - a transformative balm-to-oil-to-milky cleanser featuring regenerative PDRN (salmon DNA) infusion, rice bran oil, and vitamin E that helps leave skin feeling soft and clean.

- a transformative balm-to-oil-to-milky cleanser featuring regenerative PDRN (salmon DNA) infusion, rice bran oil, and vitamin E that helps leave skin feeling soft and clean. Mary Kay Snail Gel Face Patches - cooling hydrogel face patches formulated with snail mucin, niacinamide, licorice extract, and multiple forms of hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and brighten the appearance of skin.

- cooling hydrogel face patches formulated with snail mucin, niacinamide, licorice extract, and multiple forms of hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and brighten the appearance of skin. Mary Kay Collagen Moisturizing Gel - a bouncy jelly moisturizer featuring collagen peptides, niacinamide, and squalane to deliver hydration and a plump, glass-skin-inspired glow.

The K-Beauty Texture Edit was created to appeal to next-generation consumers while remaining accessible to existing customers, pairing trend-driven innovation with a distinct Mary Kay approach to beauty and relationships across generations.

Through its global network of Independent Beauty Consultants, Mary Kay continues to create personalized beauty experiences that connect customers with products, education, and community. The K-Beauty Texture Edit extends that opportunity by giving consumers a fresh way to explore one of the world's most influential beauty movements through a trusted global brand.

Launching just one month after the debut of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, the Mary Kay K-Beauty Texture Edit brings the platform's philosophy to life through products designed to spark discovery, conversation, and shared beauty experiences. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

The Mary Kay K-Beauty Texture Edit will be available beginning October 5, 2026, on Mary Kay's website and through Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants in participating markets worldwide, while supplies last.

Beyond ongoing product innovation, Mary Kay recently announced new ways to invite the next generation of consumers to engage with the brand:

Mary Kay's My Shop platform : Launched in the U.S. and Germany in 2025, expanded into Canada, Mexico and Spain this summer, "My Shop" is being progressively rolled out globally. My Shop has been designed to meet consumer buying experience needs and speak to a digitally native generation who demand convenience, choice and seamless interactions all in one. The Mary Kay My Shop also provides Independent Beauty Consultants with personalized digital storefronts connected to e-commerce, payments, fulfilment and social media empowering them to serve customers where they are.

: Launched in the U.S. and Germany in 2025, expanded into Canada, Mexico and Spain this summer, "My Shop" is being progressively rolled out globally. My Shop has been designed to meet consumer buying experience needs and speak to a digitally native generation who demand convenience, choice and seamless interactions all in one. The Mary Kay My Shop also provides Independent Beauty Consultants with personalized digital storefronts connected to e-commerce, payments, fulfilment and social media empowering them to serve customers where they are. In March 2026, Mary Kay launched its "Global Social Squad" bringing together more than 70 Independent Beauty Consultants across 15 markets as social creators.

bringing together more than 70 Independent Beauty Consultants across 15 markets as social creators. Beauty Tech: Mary Kay's AI-powered Foundation Finder analyzes 151 facial points to recommend shades directly from the phone in just seconds. Mary Kay Foundation Finder was recently recognized as a finalist in the 2026 Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Retail & Consumer Goods.

Did You Know:

Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025 . Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list.

out of 5,500 brands . Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list. Mary Kay ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list moving up from #93 in 2025. Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50.

moving up from #93 in 2025. Mary Kay is the only Beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct-selling company in the Top 50. Mary Kay was named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

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ABOUT MARY KAY

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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1Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN) is a mix of purified Salmon DNA fragments.

2Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026). Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/

3Alan Schwarz (October 14, 2025). Forbes - Best Customer Service 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/

4"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data"

Mary Kay's Special Edition K-Beauty Texture Edit is a trend-forward collection which includes three Korea-made products: the Mary Kay Melt-In Cleansing Balm, Mary Kay Snail Gel Face Patches and Mary Kay Collagen Moisturizing Gel. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-introduces-the-k-beauty-texture-edit-1233513