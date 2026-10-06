Seasoned Aircraft Aftermarket Leasing Executive Brings Significant Airline Investor Perspectives on Both Financial Operating Sides of Aviation Business

Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"), a leading engine lessor based in Ireland and backed by funds managed by global alternative asset manager Wafra Inc., announced the appointment of David Crull as the lessor's new Chief Financial Officer.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience across the airline, aftermarket, and aircraft leasing sectors, David will bolster the lessor's leadership team with industry-leading insights into both the financial and operating practices of aviation businesses.

"I am pleased to welcome David to the Aquila team. He brings deep financial expertise and experience from the operators and investors' perspective," commented Al Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "David knows how to effectively engage with executive teams, investors, and commercial partners to scale and transform businesses. He will enhance our platform's strategic decision-making and accelerate our growth trajectory."

Crull's career has spanned senior executive roles in aviation finance, operations, commercial leadership, and investing. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer of Jackson Square Aviation. Previously, he was Chief Investment Officer of KP Aviation and Chief Financial Officer of Aero Capital Solutions and AeroTurbine. Crull also held senior financial leadership roles at Spirit Airlines. He began his aviation career in the maintenance and engineering organizations of American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Crull holds an M.B.A. from the University of Dallas and a B.S. degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a former U.S. Marine.

Commenting on his appointment, Crull said: "Aquila has built an impressive platform. I'm excited by the opportunity to help build on that foundation as the business enters its next phase of growth. Throughout my career, I've seen the value of strong teams, trusted commercial relationships, and disciplined execution in building enduring businesses. I look forward to working alongside the Aquila team and Wafra to strengthen the platform, serve our customers, and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

About Aquila Air Capital

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila") is a specialty finance platform focused on providing aviation asset financing, as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft and engines. Backed by funds managed by Wafra Inc., a New York-based, global alternative asset manager, and led by a management team with decades of experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Aquila is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. www.AquilaAirCapital.com

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Aquila Air Capital

Al Wood

PR@AquilaAirCapital.com