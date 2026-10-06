David W. Allison, MD: Dr. David Allison Explains How Long Breast Implants Last

Board-certified plastic surgeon addresses the 10-year replacement myth and explains how implants are monitored over time for patients in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA.

PRINCETON, NJ AND PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Dr. David Allison , a board-certified plastic surgeon who sees patients in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA, is sharing his perspective on one of the most common questions he hears from breast augmentation patients: how long do implants actually last? Drawing on more than two decades of breast surgery, including his early years in breast reconstruction, Dr. Allison explains why the widely repeated 10-year replacement rule does not hold up, what does change over time, and how imaging fits into long-term care.

Dr. David Allison is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience.

The 10-Year Replacement Myth

Many patients arrive at their consultation believing implants come with a built-in expiration date. Dr. Allison hears the question so often that he addressed it directly in a recent video.

"There's this myth out there that they have to be replaced every 10 years, which is not true," he said. "I have patients that I've operated on. They have implants that are 15 or 20 years old. So if there's not a problem, they don't automatically have to be switched out."

He adds, with some humor, that an automatic 10-year schedule would be good for business, but it is not how implants work. That does not make implants lifetime devices. It means the decision to replace them is based on the condition of the implant and the patient's goals rather than the calendar.

What Changes Over Time

Dr. Allison describes the change in an implant as gradual rather than sudden. After roughly five to six years, the risk of a leak begins to rise slightly each year. For that reason, his recommendation is monitoring, not scheduled replacement.

"The FDA recommends that after about five or six years, after putting in a silicone gel breast implant, that the patient have an ultrasound or, better yet, an MRI to judge whether there's been a breakdown or a leak," Dr. Allison said.

His general guidance for implant patients is a first imaging study around year five or six, followed by repeat imaging every two to three years. Patients who notice a change in the size, shape, or feel of a breast between those visits are encouraged to come in sooner.

Why a Silicone Leak Can Go Unnoticed

The reason imaging matters comes down to how the two implant types behave when they leak. Silicone gel is cohesive, and the tissue capsule that forms around an implant often holds the gel in place. The result can be a rupture with no outward sign.

"Many times the pocket that forms around the breast implant will contain the silicone if it leaks outside the implant," Dr. Allison said. "The patient doesn't even know that they've had a leak. That's called a silent rupture, and so an MRI is the best tool to determine whether there's been a leak or not."

A saline leak is a different experience. The body absorbs the saltwater solution, and the breast gradually becomes smaller. Patients usually notice on their own, and no imaging is needed to confirm what has happened.

Silicone or Saline: What Dr. Allison's Patients Choose

Implant longevity is only part of the conversation at a breast augmentation consultation. Patients also want to know which implant type is right for them, and Dr. Allison is candid about where most of his patients land.

"Silicone versus saline breast implants, nine out of 10 of my patients choose silicone," he said. "The main reason being it gives a softer, more lifelike appearance or feels more natural. Doing lots of breast reconstruction in the past and doing aesthetic breast surgery, I usually steer patients towards silicone because it's just a softer, more lifelike, more natural-feeling result."

He points out that body type plays a role in that recommendation. In a very thin patient, the outer edge of a saline implant can show rippling or wrinkling through the skin, a concern silicone tends to avoid. Height, body mass index, and the preferences of both the patient and the surgeon all factor into the final choice.

About Dr. David Allison

Dr. David Allison is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than two decades in practice. He began his career in breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients, an experience that gave him a detailed working knowledge of breast anatomy and the judgment that complex breast surgery requires. His practice has since grown to include a full range of aesthetic breast and body procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lift, fat transfer breast augmentation, tummy tuck, liposuction, and mommy makeover.

Patients know Dr. Allison for his calm, attentive manner and for taking the time to understand each person's goals before recommending a plan. He stays closely involved with each patient from the first consultation through recovery, and his consultations are built to give patients the information they need to make their own decisions. He also shares short educational videos on implant choice, implant care, and other topics in plastic surgery on Instagram .

Consultations in Princeton and Philadelphia

Dr. Allison sees patients at offices in Princeton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA, offering convenient access for patients across central and southern New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area. Consultations cover implant type, size, and placement, along with a realistic discussion of recovery and long-term monitoring.

Patients who currently have implants and have questions about their age or condition, as well as those considering breast augmentation for the first time, can contact the practice to schedule a consultation.

Media Contact:

Dr. David W. Allison

609-831-0805

https://mdallison.com/

SOURCE: David W. Allison, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-david-allison-explains-how-long-breast-implants-last-1229846