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ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mivium Inc.: Mivium Achieves Breakthrough in GaN Nanoparticle Production: Opening New Pathways for High-Performance Semiconductors

US-based materials technology company demonstrates proprietary and commercially viable production of phase-pure gallium nitride nanoparticles.

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Mivium Inc. today announced a significant achievement in materials science: the successful production of high-purity, submicron gallium nitride (GaN) particles using its proprietary and protected technology platform (the company's technology platform extends to additional wide bandgap and advanced semiconductor materials including gallium oxide and boron nitride).

This breakthrough addresses a critical constraint in wide bandgap semiconductor manufacturing, enabling new device architectures and integration strategies previously considered economically unfeasible.

The Achievement

Independent third-party characterization confirms Mivium has produced phase-pure hexagonal wurtzite GaN particles with a particle size distribution of 300-500 nanometers, a scale that opens entirely new processing pathways for GaN thin-film application and substrate production. The material exhibits:

  • Uniform particle size distribution in the submicron range
  • Phase-pure polycrystalline structure (hexagonal wurtzite)
  • High faceted morphology indicating stable crystal quality
  • Scalability to industrial volumes

"Nobody has demonstrated the capability to produce submicron GaN particles at this quality level and scale," said Chandra Deshpandey, PhD, Mivium's CTO and an emeritus professor of Materials Science and Engineering at UCLA. "What makes this particularly exciting is not just achieving submicron particle size, but doing so with phase purity and uniformity that meet semiconductor-grade requirements. This opens possibilities for new device architectures and integration strategies that simply weren't accessible before. We're enabling the industry to explore entirely new territory."

In July 2026, Mivium closed a $4.23 million private-placement financing, bringing total capital raised to more than $10.5 million. The funding supports continued R&D, materials characterization, thin-film development, and engagement with potential commercial and strategic partners.

Verified Material Quality

Complete materials characterization via SEM, EDS, XRD, XPS, GDMS, and ICP-MS confirms semiconductor-grade quality.

GaN Thin Film R&D

Mivium is also advancing GaN thin-film development derived from its submicron powder platform, with initial deposition work completed in-house. The work expands Mivium's R&D roadmap beyond powder feedstock and toward potential semiconductor and photonics applications.

Availability

Mivium will show samples and characterization data at SEMICON West, booth 5582, October 13-15, 2026, Moscone Center, San Francisco. Evaluation samples are available to qualified crystal-growth, epitaxy, and materials teams. Contact partners@mivium.com

About Mivium

Mivium is a US-based materials technology company developing advanced manufacturing platforms for next-generation semiconductor materials. The company's patented processes enable production of wide bandgap semiconductor materials at scales and purities previously unachievable through conventional methods. For more information, visit www.mivium.com

Mivium Inc.
Eric Tsai
partners@mivium.com

SOURCE: Mivium Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mivium-achieves-breakthrough-in-gan-nanoparticle-production-openi-1232834

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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