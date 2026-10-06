MyVisito Expands Digital Business Cards From Contact Sharing to Bookings, Sales and Connections

One shareable digital card brings professional presence, bookings, sales, events and ongoing connections together, with no app required for the recipient.

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / MyVisito today announced an expansion of its digital business card platform beyond contact sharing, bringing professional presence, bookings, sales, events and ongoing connections into the same shareable card. Designed for creators, independent professionals and small businesses, the platform can be shared by link, QR code, Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, with no app required for the recipient.

Designed for creators, independent professionals and small businesses, the platform combines functions that are often handled across separate pages and tools. A MyVisito card can present a professional's work and services, accept bookings, sell products and courses, host events, exchange contact details and maintain connections with the people they meet.

The card can be shared online or in person through a link, QR code, Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. The person receiving it does not need to install an app, and cards can be created in up to 27 languages.

The platform is organized around five parts of the professional relationship.

Professional Presence

Each card can include a profile, services, portfolio, pricing, testimonials, videos and other business information, with customizable designs and profession-based templates.

Bookings

Visitors can select a time based on the owner's availability, with calendar invitations sent when a booking is confirmed.

Sales

Digital products, courses, paid sessions and event tickets can be purchased through Stripe checkout, with payouts handled through the owner's connected Stripe account.

Events

Professionals can create pages for workshops, webinars and in-person events, including RSVP, ticketing for business events and attendee check-in.

Connections

MyVisito is designed so that exchanging a card does not have to remain a one-way interaction. Visitors can send their own contact details back in one tap, while a business card scanner can turn a paper card into a digital contact.

People who book, buy, register or submit their details are added to the owner's contact list. Visitors can also follow updates from a card, and MyVisito members can message each other directly.

Together, these functions allow the same card used during an introduction to continue serving as the place where the relationship develops afterward.

AI-Powered Tools

MyVisito also includes AI tools for creating and managing the card. Visita, its built-in AI assistant, can draft a card from a short description of a business and make changes based on the owner's requests. Existing websites and link-in-bio pages can also be imported.

Additional AI tools can generate a logo, cover image and event flyer with a QR code. Premium plans and above include an AI agent that can answer visitors' questions using information published on the card.

"Most digital business cards stop at sharing information," said Anna Lian Goldstein, founder of MyVisito. "I wanted to build around what happens next. The same person who discovers your work can book you, buy from you, join an event, exchange details and stay connected without being sent somewhere else. Scan once. Stay connected."

Goldstein built MyVisito end to end across product, design and development after six years running her own studio and building products for technology companies. The release coincides with National Women's Small Business Month in the United States.

MyVisito is built for creators and professionals including coaches, consultants, therapists, artists, real estate agents, event organizers and small teams. It works in a browser without requiring an app for the person receiving the card. The free plan includes a digital business card and a first product for sale.

About MyVisito

MyVisito is the 360° digital business card that brings professional presence, bookings, sales, events and connections into one link. Founded in 2026 by Anna Lian Goldstein, MyVisito is based in Delaware, United States, and serves users worldwide.

Website: https://myvisito.com

Anna Lian Goldstein

MyVisito

Email: contact@myvisito.com

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SOURCE: MyVisito

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/myvisito-expands-digital-business-cards-from-contact-sharing-to-1232837