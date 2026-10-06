Caliber Corporate Advisers Launches Authority Index to Measure Marketing and Communications Impact

Proprietary measurement platform gives financial services brands a holistic view of performance across earned media, digital PR and SEO, AI visibility, and social media impact

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, today announced Caliber Authority Index (Caliber AI), a proprietary measurement platform that brings together earned media, digital PR and SEO, AI visibility, and social media performance to give companies a more complete view of how their marketing and communications efforts are contributing to their visibility, authority and competitive standing.

Caliber Authority Index measures performance across four 0-100 impact scores for earned media, digital & SEO, AI visibility and social media. Those scores draw on multiple underlying measures, including placement volume, sentiment, share of voice, backlinks, referral traffic, branded search, AI answer presence, click-through rates and website referrals. All sub-metrics within each impact score, as well as the four pillar impact scores themselves, can be custom-weighted based on a company's business priorities and communications goals. The four scores then combine into a single 0-100 Authority Index Score.

"It's not enough to hand clients an activity report of what happened. They need to understand at a glance what those results mean for the business and be able to communicate that story to the people making decisions," said Caliber CEO Grace Keith Rodriguez . "We built Caliber AI to give decision makers a clearer picture of where to focus, where to adjust their strategy and how marketing and communications can support their broader business goals."

Key Elements of Caliber Authority Index:

The Authority Index gives companies a way to understand where they stand in their communications journey and how their performance changes over time.

Each underlying metric is normalized to a 0-100 scale before being combined into its impact score, making it easy to compare distinct metrics such as media placements, referral traffic, AI citations and social engagement within the same scoring model.

The dashboard shows clients their overall Authority Index Score along with the four impact scores and the factors influencing performance.

Communications teams have access to more performance data than ever, but turning that data into a clear picture of business impact remains challenging. Individual metrics can show whether media coverage, search visibility, website traffic and social engagement are improving, but they don't necessarily show how a brand's broader market position is changing - or give communications leaders a simple way to convey that impact to executives and board members.

"PR has historically relied on antiquated measurement criteria. We started Caliber to provide companies in complex, highly specialized industries dedicated counsel backed by deep expertise and insights, and that includes continually improving how we evaluate the impact of our work," said Harvey Hudes , founder of Caliber. "The Authority Index furthers that commitment by giving our teams a more rigorous way to assess performance and make data-driven recommendations for clients."

Authority Index is the second part of a broader investment in modern PR measurement that began with Caliber's Digital Metrics Certification , an agency-wide training program introduced earlier this year to strengthen the team's expertise in SEO, digital PR, analytics and AI-driven search. Caliber first focused on ensuring its entire team could interpret performance data and apply those insights to strategy and client recommendations. Caliber AI builds on that foundation with the proprietary methodology and platform needed to bring those insights together in an integrated view for clients.

The Authority Index is now available to Caliber clients. Caliber will continue expanding the platform over time, adding new data points and capabilities, and incorporating client feedback as it evolves.

About Caliber

Caliber Corporate Advisers is a marketing and communications agency specializing in fintech, financial services, insurance and insurtech, real estate and proptech, and related professional services. For more than 16 years, Caliber has helped ambitious companies build their brands and reach the media, investors and decision-makers who matter to their businesses. Caliber has been named to the Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies for four consecutive years, recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace twice and honored by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators, in addition to receiving many other industry and workplace recognitions. Visit calibercorporate.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Alex Barton-Perez

alex@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Caliber Corporate Advisers

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caliber-corporate-advisers-launches-authority-index-to-measure-m-1232994