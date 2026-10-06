HappiNest.AI and Snappt Partner to Stop Rental Application Fraud in AI-Powered Leasing

Snappt becomes the exclusive verification provider inside Application Copilot, bringing document fraud detection, identity verification, and connected income verification to every rental application the AI leasing platform completes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / HappiNest.AI, the AI leasing copilot for property management companies, today announced a partnership with Snappt, the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Under the partnership, Snappt becomes the exclusive verification provider inside Application Copilot, HappiNest's product for carrying a qualified renter from first inquiry to a completed, verified rental application.

Application fraud has become a cost of doing business for operators of every size. Snappt's 2026 Multifamily Fraud Report put the average rental application fraud rate at 5.1% in 2025, identified 42,630 applications built from template-farm documents, and estimated $162.6 million in bad debt prevented for its customers over the year. When a fraudulent application gets through, the cost lands after move-in: unpaid rent, an eviction, and a unit that could have gone to a qualified renter.

Application Copilot is built to remove that risk without slowing the leasing team down. HappiNest's AI answers every inquiry in under a minute, qualifies the prospect, books the tour, and follows up until the application is complete. With Snappt built in, each application's documents are checked for manipulation by Snappt's document fraud detection, the applicant's identity is verified, and income is verified directly from connected payroll and bank data. Results are returned to the leasing team alongside the application, inside the property management workflow they already use, with no separate vendor, no new login, and no additional step for the applicant.

"Leasing teams are being asked to lease faster with fewer resources, and the application is where speed usually breaks down," said Nipun Dubey, CEO and co-founder of HappiNest.AI. "Application Copilot exists so a qualified renter gets from first inquiry to a completed application without a leasing agent chasing documents. Building Snappt in means the application that arrives is one the team can trust, and nobody has to choose between speed and diligence."

"Smaller rental operators face the same fraud as institutional multifamily, but they've rarely had the same tools to fight it," said Kyle Nelson, Chief Business Officer at Snappt. "HappiNest is changing that with an AI leasing workflow, and by building Snappt into it from the start. Those smaller teams get the same level of protection that we deliver across more than 2.5 million units."

Application Copilot with Snappt verification begins rolling out to HappiNest customers. Property management companies can request a demo at https://happinest.ai/book-a-demo.

HappiNest.AI and Snappt partnership announcement.

About HappiNest.AI

HappiNest.AI is the AI leasing copilot for property management companies. HappiNest responds to every lead in under a minute, qualifies prospects, schedules tours (agent-led or self-guided through smart lock access), follows up, and carries the renter through a completed application, all inside the operator's existing property management system, so leasing teams close more leases without adding headcount. HappiNest serves multifamily, single-family rental, and manufactured housing operators nationwide and is based in Tampa Bay, Florida. Learn more at https://happinest.ai/.

Follow HappiNest.AI on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/happinest-ai

About Snappt

Snappt is the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Serving owners and operators protecting more than 2.5 million units, Snappt brings confidence, transparency, and efficiency to the leasing process by unifying advanced fraud detection, AI-powered identity and data checks, connected payroll and bank information, and verification of rent in a single platform. By helping property managers verify the truth behind every application, Snappt reduces risk, prevents bad debt, and protects community safety. Recognized for innovation and impact, Snappt has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years.

Follow Snappt on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/snapptinc

Media Contacts

HappiNest.AI: Nipun Dubey, CEO, nipun@happinest.ai, (630) 999-4419

Snappt: Olivia Back, Marketing Manager, Communications, olivia@snappt.com

SOURCE: HappiNest.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/happinest.ai-and-snappt-partner-to-stop-rental-application-fraud-in-ai-powered-leasing-1233399