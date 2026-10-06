Crunchbase Launches Private Market Intelligence Layer for AI Agents, LLMs, and the Applications They Power

Crunchbase AI Is the Intelligence Layer Bringing Trusted Private Market Data and Signals Into Agentic Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Crunchbase today launched Crunchbase AI, a new, headless intelligence layer that brings trusted private market data, signals, and insights directly into AI agents, leading large language models (LLMs) and the applications teams build.

"People are increasingly turning to AI not just to answer questions, but to get work done. We're bringing Crunchbase data directly into those workflows," said Ketaki Rao, chief product officer at Crunchbase. "The challenge is making sure AI has trusted data to work with. Private companies change quickly, and Crunchbase's verified private market data spanning millions of companies offers the earliest signals on emerging startups."

Crunchbase covers more than six million companies, with data that is continuously updated and verified. It offers 148% more global seed-stage coverage than the nearest competitor, making its proprietary intelligence critical to investors, go-to-market teams, and product builders looking for the next breakthrough startups.

Crunchbase AI for Agents

Through the Crunchbase MCP, AI agents can reason and act on Crunchbase data, including financials, firmographics, insights, and predictions, with each result sourced so people can see what data drove agent actions. AI agents can now:

Keep tabs on target companies and assemble a sourced brief each week, including funding history, leadership, competitors

Screen and source a full list of companies from a plain-language thesis, not just summarize one result

Trace investor activity across a space and flag how round sizes are trending

Map a market landscape end to end, surfacing companies a keyword search alone would miss

Crunchbase AI for LLMs

Crunchbase can also be accessed via LLMs, ensuring conversations are grounded in deep private market intelligence, including the earliest signals on emerging companies, the full map of competitor and market relationships, and forecasts no one else has compiled.

LLMs pull directly from Crunchbase, providing users with sourced, current answers that help people discover, understand, and act on private market opportunities faster. The Crunchbase MCP can be installed from ChatGPT's app directory, or connected via Claude, Perplexity, or any MCP-compatible LLM.

Crunchbase AI for Product Builders

Partners can bring Crunchbase's private market intelligence directly into their products through the Crunchbase API. Use cases include:

Bringing Crunchbase data directly into commercial products, such as financial services applications

Training or grounding a proprietary model on Crunchbase signals

Enriching internal dashboard and tools so decisions are made on the current picture vs. a stale import

Shipping faster without building the data foundation. Build on structured, continuously refreshed private market data without sourcing, cleaning, and maintaining it yourself.

Try Crunchbase AI here .

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading solution for private company intelligence, helping business decision-makers stay ahead of private market shifts so they can identify opportunities earlier and act first. Only Crunchbase combines nearly two decades of proprietary data and AI with unique engagement signals from millions of users to forecast funding, growth, and exits across the private company lifecycle. From investors and M&A teams to product builders and go-to-market teams, enterprises use Crunchbase data to power workflows, products, and decisions.

Crunchbase delivers intelligence through its flexible MCP, API integrations, and platform. To learn more, visit crunchbase.ai and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X .

Press Contact:

Anna Rice

press@crunchbase.com

SOURCE: Crunchbase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/crunchbase-launches-private-market-intelligence-layer-for-ai-agen-1233404