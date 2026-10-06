Valsoft Corporation Announces Acquisition of the Firebrand Group Collection of Companies

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of ??Firebrand Technologies ("Firebrand"), NetGalley LLC ("NetGalley"), and Supadu Ltd ("Supadu"), together known as ?the ?Firebrand Group, a global collection of companies providing leading software and services that help publishers succeed. Valsoft acquired the Firebrand Group from Media Do International, the US-based subsidiary of MEDIA DO Ltd., in Japan.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Firebrand? Technologies? provides title management and metadata software publishers use to plan, manage, and distribute book data to retailers and trading partners around the world. Its ?flagship ?? ?platform, Title Management Enterprise, runs the publishing workflow from acquisition through publication, keeping schedules, rights, costs, and metadata in one system of record. Eloquence on Demand distributes that title data, along with covers and digital files, to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

NetGalley, founded in 2008, is the industry standard for digital galley distribution and book marketing. Nearly 1 million book advocates and trade professionals rely on NetGalley's secure, sustainable platform to discover new titles, share reviews, and champion literacy worldwide. With a global presence spanning the US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan, NetGalley is the bridge between authors, publishers, and the world's most influential readers.

Supadu, founded in 2010 and based in London, United Kingdom, builds websites, ecommerce, and discovery tools that help publishers sell directly to readers and get more value from their metadata.

Together, the three companies serve publishers of every size, from the Big Five to independent, university, and religious presses, along with the booksellers, librarians, educators, reviewers, and media who discover and promote new titles.

"Firebrand, NetGalley?,? and Supadu are trusted names that publishers depend on every day. We're ecstatic to continue building and investing in the technology that helps a title from the moment it's created to the moment it reaches a reader. We're excited to partner with the passionate team that shows up every day to make life better and more productive for everyone in the book industry," said Anthony Caruso, Managing Partner at Valsoft??.

Firebrand, NetGalley, and Supadu will continue to operate autonomously, with their leadership teams and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the companies will benefit from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment, while preserving their entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel, M&A), and Pamela Romero (Paralegal).

About the Firebrand Group Collection of Companies

Firebrand Technologies provides leading software and services that help publishers succeed. Firebrand Technologies believes that intelligent technology paired with human expertise is the key to increased accessibility, sales, and efficiency, igniting publisher success and bettering lives. Firebrand Technologies' flagship platform, Title Management Enterprise, runs the whole publishing workflow from acquisition through publication, keeping schedules, rights, costs and metadata in one system of record. Eloquence on Demand sends that title data, along with covers and digital files, to retailers, wholesalers and distributors around the world.

NetGalley is the industry standard for digital galley distribution and book marketing. Nearly 1 million book advocates and trade professionals rely on NetGalley's secure, sustainable platform to discover new titles, share reviews, and champion literacy worldwide. With a global presence spanning the US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan, NetGalley is the bridge between authors, publishers, and the world's most influential readers.

Supadu global services help publishers and booksellers make their books easier to discover and readers to buy. Its metadata automation powers publisher websites and book discovery online, while its ecommerce tools and fulfillment integrations help publishers sell print books, ebooks and audiobooks directly to readers.

For more information, please visit: www.firebrandtech.com , www.netgalley.com , and www.supadu.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

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