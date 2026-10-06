Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.

In January 2026, AmeriTrust completed a brokered offering of convertible debenture and LIFE units (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, subscribers were issued an aggregate of 598,749,871 warrants with an exercise price of $0.12 and an expiry date of five years. In addition, a total of 15,743,000 broker warrants were issued with an exercise price of $0.05 and an expiry date of two years. To date, a total of 285,867,642 convertible debenture and LIFE warrants have been exercised for proceeds of $34,304,117 and 15,397,000 broker warrants have been exercised for proceeds of $769,850. The aggregate gross proceeds received to date from the exercise of convertible debenture, LIFE and broker warrants is $35,073,967. The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund additional new and used vehicle lease contracts, to provide collateralized capital to secure lease financing facilities from external financial institutions and for general working capital purposes.

Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust, commented:

"We began restarting our leasing operations early in 2026, after the close of approximately CAD$40 million convertible debenture and equity financing. After a very successful ramp up, we began working with our shareholders, who participated in the financing late last year, to exercise the $0.12 warrants providing significant additional capital into the business. I am very pleased that many of our shareholders, including myself, have exercised over CAD$35 million in warrants - bringing our total cash balance to over CAD$65 million."

Mr. Morgan continued: "Strategically, this capital further enhances the strength of the Company's balance sheet and will be a positive catalyst to increase our self-funded lease portfolio and to secure additional funding facilities to continue to grow our business at an accelerated pace. We are very thankful to our warrant holders as they increase their equity exposure, which underscores their confidence in AmeriTrust's strategy and ongoing growth of our lease portfolio across our dealer network, our strategic partnerships and the expansion of AmeriTrust Auto."

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, anticipated use of proceeds of the warrant exercise, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317633