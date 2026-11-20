Funded lease contract growth continued to accelerate in Q3 2026, with an increase of 80% in the value of contracts financed over Q2

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

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EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Revenue of $1,104,979, up 169% from $411,257 in Q3 2025 and up 25% from $885,065 in Q2 2026, with revenue growing in each successive quarter of 2026.

Gross profit of $389,197, up 113% from $182,880 in Q3 2025 and up 42% from $273,157 in Q2 2026.

Net loss of $4,202,109 (Q3 2025 - $2,988,439), primarily reflecting front loaded expenses related to accelerated sales hiring designed to drive dealer relationships, applications and originations in the coming quarters, higher bank related fees from increased usage of the Company's Bank of Texas facility, and increased legal expenses associated with initiatives including long-term funding transactions that are in active discussions.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-IFRS measure) of $2,081,214, narrowing for the second consecutive quarter and down 6.6% from Q2 2026.

During the third quarter of 2026 AmeriTrust received 2,221 applications representing approximately $114.2 million in potential funding opportunities, approved or conditionally approved 572 consumer applications, and funded 99 lease contracts.

The fourth quarter of 2026 began strongly, with October 2026 application volume reaching an annualized run-rate of approximately $525 million, roughly 3 times the dollar volume of applications received for the year-to-date period through September 2026.

Approvals continue to improve with a materially higher percentage of total applications submitted being approved, reflecting an improved application pool.

The dollar volume of October 2026 approvals increased to more than $225 million on an annualized run-rate basis, which provides some indication for potential originations and growth over time with normalized financing facilities.

Cash and cash equivalents of $66.7 million and working capital of $47.1 million at September 30, 2026.

"The third quarter shows our model continues to perform," said Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust. "Since we restarted lease originations at the beginning of the year, revenue has grown every quarter. Third-quarter revenue increased more than 25% from the second quarter and was 2.5 times the level of a year ago. Funded volumes rose in every month of the quarter, and we did it without compromising credit quality. Customers funded in the quarter had a weighted average FICO score of 713, a weighted average contract rate of 8.71%, and a weighted average net capitalized cost of $91,222.

"The leases we have funded this year carry approximately $11.3 million of contractual cash flows, which are expected to be earned over their life of lease. That gives us a growing base of recurring revenue that builds quarter after quarter.

"We are also beginning to see operating leverage in our platform. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed for the second consecutive quarter, even as we continued to invest in the people and systems needed to scale nationally. Application and approval volumes have grown, and their quality has improved in recent months. The sales associates we recently added should strengthen those trends further. When we finalize the long-term funding facilities we are pursuing, we expect originations to increase meaningfully in 2027. With $66.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, we are well capitalized to execute our growth plan. I want to thank our employees, our dealers, and our shareholders for their continued support."

The Company also announces that on October 1, 2026, it granted 3,125,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a director and officer of the Company. The grant was made under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan (20% Fixed Plan) / Restricted Share Unit plan, which was most recently approved by shareholders on June 24, 2026. The RSU's will vest on October 1, 2027.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. Through its AmeriTrust Financial, AmeriTrust Serves and AmeriTrust Auto divisions, the Company originates and funds vehicle leases, services lease portfolios, and sells vehicles and related products in the United States. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release makes reference to "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112") and are referred to in this news release as non-IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for period-over-period comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein has an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

"EBITDA" is defined as net (loss) income before interest and bank charges, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation of leased vehicles and right-of-use assets and amortization of dealer participation fees), accretion and income taxes. Interest income is included in EBITDA. Management believes this is a useful metric in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of the Company. The most directly comparable IFRS measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA before share-based compensation expense, provision for expected credit loss on receivables and lease contracts (including revisions to the provision), impairment of leased vehicles, unrealized fair value (gain) loss on investments, (gain) loss on settlement of debt, and other costs that management considers non-recurring, and is an additional measure used by management to evaluate operating performance and the Company's ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) in measuring the Company's performance.

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025, are presented in the section "Reconciliation and Definition of Non-IFRS Measures" of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and the reconciliation for the three months ended March 31, 2026, is presented in the corresponding section of the Company's MD&A for that period. Those sections are incorporated by reference into this news release, and both MD&As are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

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