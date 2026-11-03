Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that at the request of the Company, HDCPA Professional Corporation (the "Predecessor Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company, effective October 28, 2026, and the board of directors (the "Board") has appointed RSM Canada LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the new auditor of the Company effective the same date, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The change of auditor was recommended by the Company's audit committee and approved by the Board.

There were no reservations, modified opinions, or reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) in the Predecessor Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of resignation of the Predecessor Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Predecessor Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and Board and will be filed on SEDAR+.

Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust, commented:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank HDCPA Professional Corporation for its professionalism and support of AmeriTrust during its tenure as our auditor. As AmeriTrust continues to grow and expand its presence in the U.S. market, we are looking forward to working with RSM Canada LLP as our auditor and benefiting from its capabilities and experience as we advance the Company's next phase of growth."

RSM Canada LLP is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with approximately 56,000 professionals across 120 countries and more than 500 offices worldwide. RSM focuses on serving middle-market businesses, providing professional expertise and tailored solutions to support financial reporting, tax compliance, risk management and business growth. RSM's American affiliate, RSM US LLP, is the fifth-largest accounting firm in the United States according to Accounting Today's 2026 ranking. Together, RSM's Canadian and U.S. operations provide a strong North American platform, combining local market knowledge with extensive professional resources and international reach.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

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