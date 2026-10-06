Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - The MMG (The Millennial Money Guide) has officially announced that its signature event series, The Wealth Summit, is expanding nationally for the very first time. Touring across major Canadian cities, the immersive summit is set to transform the way women approach wealth creation, bridging the gap between high-level financial concepts and practical, real-world execution.

Founded and led by award-winning financial consultant, educator, and podcast host Gina Judge, The MMG has impacted and empowered over half a million women to take control of their financial destinies. Expanding The Wealth Summit across Canada marks a pivotal milestone in Judge's mission to normalize female wealth, financial independence, and generational security on a national scale.

While traditional financial conferences often lean heavily on abstract theory and passive panel discussions, The Wealth Summit sets a new benchmark in the industry. The summit's core differentiator is the hands-on, actionable experience Gina delivers-giving attendees tactical tools they can implement in real time. Rather than merely talking about building wealth, participants actively map out clear debt repayment and credit strategies, demystify investing and real estate pathways, restructure cash flow, and build bespoke financial roadmaps before leaving the room.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12790/317393_mmg%20gina%20judge.jpg

"A financially independent woman is a powerful woman," says Gina Judge, Founder of The MMG and The Wealth Summit. "For too long, women have either been excluded from wealth conversations or given high-level advice with no actionable framework. Going national with The Wealth Summit means taking this room across the country-creating an energetic, high-impact space where women don't just learn about money, but actually roll up their sleeves, take actionable steps, and leave with complete ownership over their financial future."

A Powerhouse Roster of Industry Titans and Innovators

Reflecting the scale of the tour, Judge has assembled a powerhouse lineup of top-tier entrepreneurs, seasoned financial executives, and influential industry disruptors from across North America. Headlining the tour as the Toronto keynote is international entrepreneur, TV host, and bestselling author Forbes Riley-celebrated as the "Queen of Pitch" with more than $2.5 billion in product sales.

For Judge, welcoming Riley to the stage carries deep personal and professional resonance. Long inspired by Riley's groundbreaking trajectory and having learned directly from her as a mentor, Judge views Riley's involvement as a powerful example of women uplifting women. By joining forces, Riley and Judge establish a meaningful chain link of mentorship-creating a ripple effect where experienced leaders open doors, female founders elevate one another, and attendees are brought into a shared ecosystem dedicated to collective wealth. Even as Judge stands at the helm of this national movement, attaining the hands-on support of her own mentor underscores that The Wealth Summit is just as much a milestone in her personal evolution as it is for the women in the room.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12790/317393_705b4fee746318f9_002full.jpg

Across the tour's stops in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, attendees will gain direct, unfiltered access to an elite cross-section of leaders, including Shelley Kuipers (Co-Founder & CEO of The51), Zayla Saunders (VP of BMO ETFs), Annika Ng (Co-Founder of Blossom Social), Lisa Mattam (Founder of Sahajan Skin Care), and leading advisors from major institutions like TD Wealth and EQ Bank. By convening such diverse financial expertise, venture leadership, and entrepreneurial power under one roof, Judge has curated an unprecedented environment where high-achieving women learn directly from the very experts shaping Canada's wealth landscape.

The Wealth Summit National Tour Highlights Include:

Interactive Masterclasses & Live Implementation: Deep-dive sessions led by Judge covering strategic investing, credit optimization, mortgage and property readiness, and tax-efficient wealth growth.

Hands-On Wealth Roadmaps: Dedicated working sessions where attendees construct tailored, personalized financial blueprints designed to accelerate their journey to financial freedom.

Curated High-Value Networking: Uniting an ambitious, supportive community of female professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs dedicated to mutual growth, collaboration, and collective wealth creation.

Tour dates, participating host cities, speaker lineups, and ticket information will be announced on The MMG's official platforms. Early registration and waitlist access are available now at www.themmg.ca.

Ticket Packages & Public Registration

To foster community learning and peer accountability, a variety of registration tiers and engagement packages are available to the public on a limited first-come, first-served basis:

General Admission Pass ($449.00 CAD + GST): Full-day immersive summit access, interactive workbooks, hands-on roadmap materials, and entry to all keynote presentations, masterclasses, and open networking sessions.

The "Bestie-Bundle" Package ($849.00 CAD + GST): Designed to encourage women to invest in their financial journeys alongside a peer, this pair package offers a savings of $49 for two attendees to participate together.

The Wealth Summit Gift Pass ($449.00 CAD): A transferable registration pass designed to allow friends, family, and corporate sponsors to gift direct access to financial education and mentorship to aspiring female leaders.

Community Add-Ons: Dedicated catered lunch networking passes ($25.00 CAD) and tailored summit tools are available during checkout to maximize in-person collaboration with speakers, sponsors, and peers.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to secure passes early, as seating is capped in each tour market to ensure an intimate, hands-on learning environment.

###

About Gina Judge & The MMG

Founded by award-winning financial educator and podcast host Gina Judge, The MMG (The Millennial Money Guide) is a premier Canadian financial education platform and top-rated podcast dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap for women. Recognized as a nominee for the WXN Emerging Leader Award celebrating Canada's Most Powerful Women, Gina has equipped hundreds of thousands of women to break scarcity mindsets, build sustainable portfolios, and achieve long-term financial independence through coaching, masterclasses, and digital resources.

Website: www.themmg.ca | Instagram: @iamginajudge | Podcast: THE MMG - The Millennial Money Guide

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317393