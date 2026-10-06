Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE) has proposed keeping feed-in support for commercial solar on land owned by national or local governments, in projects approved under municipal decarbonization plans, on solar carports, and in infrastructure such as airports, roads, railways, and ports. ANRE presented the proposal in late September to a government renewable energy panel that reports to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). New ground-mounted commercial solar will lose FIT and FIP support from April 1, 2027, under rules Japan promulgated at the end of the 2025 ...

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