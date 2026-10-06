German engineering startup Morreon GmbH is developing an AI-based operating system designed to accelerate the planning and execution of complex energy infrastructure projects. The platform, called Anchor, combines document processing, engineering design, cost management, tendering, and project scheduling in a single environment. The company targets battery energy storage systems (BESS), substations, electric truck charging infrastructure, and data centers, where fragmented documentation, repeated design changes, and coordination between engineering disciplines can significantly extend development ...

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