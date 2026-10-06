The Two-Tone Look for Refreshed Poolside Style Debuts Alongside a Growing Renewable Fiber Partnership

arena, the global Italian swim brand, is moving forward on two fronts this season: refreshing its pool style with a new two-tone collection and a renewed momentum in sustainable swimwear through continued partnership with The LYCRA Company.

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Global swim brand arena's new Bold Lines Collection

Bold Lines: A Fresh Take on Poolside Style

Bold Lines is a new collection of women's one-piece swimsuits designed for fitness swimmers who want performance and style in one unique silhouette. Built on contrasting and vibrant solid colors, free of prints or graphic patterns, the Bold Lines collection lets color do the talking, with distinctive medium-width trims that outline each design for a clean, two-tone effect.

The line includes five colorways, each pairing two solid tones from the season's palette: Black-Asphalt, Black-Calypso Coral-Violet, Sage-Arctic Lime, Water-Violet, and Neon Blue-Fuchsia. Every style is made from WaterFeel Eco, arena's comfort-stretch fabric built with 80% recycled polyamide sourced from recovered yarns and industrial waste.

Bold Lines anchors arena's "Swim Bold or Go Home" campaign, launching in early October.

Expanding the Partnership: arena Grows Its Commitment to Renewable Materials with The LYCRA Company

arena is also continuing its partnership with The LYCRA Company, promoting the use of renewable LYCRA fiber as part of a broader push toward more responsible materials across its swimwear line.

Renewable LYCRA fiber is made with 70% renewable content derived from field corn grown in the U.S. Midwest and carries USDA Bio Preferred certification for its bio-based content. According to a 2026 comparative life cycle assessment commissioned by The LYCRA Company, the fiber has the potential to reduce its carbon footprint by up to 45%* compared to conventional, fossil-based spandex, while delivering the same stretch, recovery and fit performance swimmers expect from LYCRA fiber.

arena first brought renewable LYCRA fiber to market in its Vita Life collection, available now, pairing it with ECONYL regenerated nylon made from ocean waste. The expanded partnership marks the next step in bringing that renewable fiber further into arena's line, while Bold Lines continues to feature MaxFit Eco, the brand's recycled-polyamide fabric.

Together, these unique collections are designed to give fitness swimmers more style, performance, and choice in technical swimwear that is designed to look as good as it performs.

About arena

Since 1973 arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

About LYCRA

The LYCRA Company is a leading global fiber and technology solutions provider to the apparel and personal care industries committed to offering sustainable products using renewable, pre-, and post-consumer recycled ingredients that reduce waste and help set the stage for circularity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, it owns the LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL brands. The LYCRA Company adds value to its customers' products by offering unique innovations that meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

**Comparative Life Cycle Assessment: LYCRA fiber with Bio-derived PTMEG vs. LYCRA fiber with Fossil-Derived PTMEG, Ramboll, 2026.

LYCRA is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Arena

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

Beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com