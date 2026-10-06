R&D Chemist recognized for advancing cost-competitive compostable packaging with ocean-sourced calcium sand

NantBioRenewables today announced that Dr. Andrey A. Tyuftin, Ph.D., R&D Chemist, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Rising Sustainability Star Award at the Reuters Events Global Sustainability Awards 2026, rising above a field of more than 700 candidates. The entry, "Advancing Compostable Packaging Through Ocean-Sourced Calcium Sand Innovation," recognizes his work tackling one of the industry's biggest challenges: making compostable packaging cost-competitive with petroleum-based plastics. New for 2026, the award honors early-career professionals who are embedding sustainability into core business strategy while delivering measurable environmental and social impact.

Dr. Tyuftin's research focuses on blending compostable polymers with ocean-sourced biogenic calcium carbonate (aragonite). This innovative additive reduces polymer use, lowers material costs, and enhances product performance. Since 2011, he has worked in sustainable flexible films, and at NantBioRenewables his work has helped advance compostable rigid trays and straws.

His achievements include a Global Warming Potential analysis showing that an aragonite-compostable tray blend delivers a 72% reduction compared with PET and a 66% reduction compared with PP. He has also helped secure BPI, CMA, TUV, and USDA BioPreferred certifications for compostable products.

Dr. Tyuftin currently leads more than 20 R&D and engineering projects, including initiatives involving State Water Permit requirements, bio water treatment, and antistatic technology for straw production. He also authored and submitted a USDA FFAR grant application, which was selected as a finalist and remains under funding review.

"Being named a finalist is an honor I share with the entire NantBioRenewables team," said Dr. Tyuftin. "Compostable packaging only changes the industry if it performs, scales, and costs less to make. Ocean-sourced aragonite helps us deliver all three, and this recognition tells me the market is ready for it."

Dr. Tyuftin's work is designed for scale. He has successfully transitioned formulations from R&D-scale equipment to an industrial sheet extrusion line, planned the annual R&D capital budget, selected and installed laboratory and quality-control equipment, and developed SOPs to support SQF certification for future customers. He has also collaborated with the University of Alabama Polymer Research Center, published in scientific and trade media, and represented the company at the 2025 BPI Conference in Atlanta.

Kenn Budding, Chief Operating Officer of NantBioRenewables, said: "Dr. Andrey Tyuftin exemplifies the kind of innovation that moves sustainable packaging from concept to commercial reality. His work combines scientific rigor with practical execution, helping make compostable packaging more affordable, scalable, and performance driven. We are proud to see his leadership and contributions recognized on a global stage."

The Reuters Events Global Sustainability Awards 2026 ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, where winners will be announced live.

About NantBioRenewables

NantBioRenewables develops and manufactures compostable products under the Wave Ware brand, including straws, thermoformed tableware, and injection-molded cutlery made with Ocean Calcium Sand. The company focuses on the full product life cycle, from sustainable sourcing to compostable end-of-life, and is committed to a circular bioeconomy that addresses single-use plastic waste. Learn more at www.nantbiorenewables.com

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