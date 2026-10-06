Twenty-One Years of Game Commerce Comes to ExCeL London, October 6 to 8, With a New Way for Brands to Reward the Players They Have Been Trying to Reach for Years

Xsolla, a global commerce company, today announced it will be at Brand Licensing Europe 2026 at ExCeL London, October 6 to 8, to show brand owners how to engage with video game players by creating quest-based programs and value new users actually value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006443167/en/

Graphic: Xsolla

Video games are one of the largest categories of entertainment spending in the world, yet most brands still treat the category as an experiment: a one-off promotional stunt or a single media buy, not a lasting engagement program. The traditional formats brands default to were never built for players. Interstitial pop-ups disrupt gameplay, banner ads go unnoticed, and in-game activations remain cumbersome and expensive to execute.

The idea is already proven in games, where players have purchased, collected, and valued digital items for years. The relationship between players and games is built on the commerce infrastructure behind more than 6,500 games trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games. As a merchant of record across 200+ geographies, Xsolla takes on the payments, tax, and compliance work that comes with reaching people worldwide.

The foundational infrastructure gives Xsolla first-party insights into how players spend, what they value, and when they are most open to a brand. These signals come from real transactions, not modeled audiences borrowed from someone else's platform, and Xsolla uses them to connect brands with games. With branded quests, players are rewarded with a brand's product for hitting a milestone they actually care about, such as beating level 50 or dealing 50,000 points of damage. The brand adds value to the game rather than taking attention away. Xsolla calls this approach Rewarded Marketing.

"Brands have been spending years and significant budgets trying to connect with video game players across all genres and platforms. By creating an opportunity for brands to engage directly with players as they level up their sessions or complete a quest, the brand is part of the memory and the experience," stated Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "Getting to the next level in a game is special, and players want to be rewarded for their achievement. This is how brands can get into the game and create real 1:1 engagement with a new audience authentically in real time."

Brand owners, agents, licensees and retailers can meet the Xsolla team in the Matchmaking Lounge at Brand Licensing Europe and book time in advance through the event's Event Planner.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006443167/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com