Agreement broadens academic access beyond plasmid vectors to piggyBac-modified cell lines and animal models.

Demeetra AgBio (Demeetra) Inc. today announced an agreement with Japan's RIKEN BioResource Research Center (RIKEN BRC) that expands academic access to piggyBac research materials. The agreement broadens the scope beyond plasmid vectors to include piggyBac-modified cell lines and animal models.

The agreement provides researchers with a defined way to obtain piggyBac-containing resources through RIKEN BRC for non-commercial academic research. Researchers seeking Super piggyBac transposase can obtain it through Demeetra or its authorized distributors.

"Expanding access through RIKEN BRC gives researchers more opportunities to work with piggyBac-enabled resources in an academic setting," said Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra. "If that work later moves toward commercial development, Demeetra can provide the technology access and licensing needed to take the next step."

Under the agreement, RIKEN BRC will distribute covered materials to recipients who execute a Limited Use License Agreement for non-commercial internal research. Researchers may also deposit modified or derived materials with RIKEN BRC for distribution to other academic and nonprofit institutions under the applicable terms, helping make those resources more broadly available to the research community.

Researchers interested in advancing resulting models toward commercial development can work directly with Demeetra to discuss the necessary piggyBac technology licenses, along with any other applicable rights and permissions.

The agreement builds on RIKEN BRC's prior relationship with Hera BioLabs, which Demeetra acquired in 2025.

Researchers seeking Super piggyBac transposase or information about commercial licensing can contact Demeetra.

About Demeetra AgBio

Demeetra AgBio, based in Lexington, Kentucky, develops gene-editing and gene-integration technologies for biotechnology research and development. Its portfolio includes Cas-CLOVER, CleanCut CHO, Harbor-IN and Super piggyBac, along with technology access and licensing programs supporting research and commercial applications. Learn more at demeetra.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jack Crawford, CEO

Demeetra AgBio, Inc.

jcrawford@demeetra.com

(859) 359-6788