With new AI-powered Task Builder and Workforce Insights, frontline teams can create, complete, and track work in the same app they use for news, chat, and pay.

Blink, the universal AI platform for frontline work, today announced major advancements to Task Management, including AI-powered task creation and workforce insights. Generally available since September, Task Management joins frontline communication and execution in one app. The new capabilities were built with major retailers to help multi-site organizations turn headquarters priorities into visible, verifiable action.

Companies have invested heavily in workforce management systems, but execution still breaks down at the frontline. Tasks live across paper checklists, WhatsApp groups, and back-office tools that frontline teams rarely open. Managers end up chasing updates, and leaders often learn something was missed when it's too late.

"Communication is only valuable when it helps people act," said Sean Nolan, CEO and founder of Blink. "Frontline execution isn't a workflow problem, it's an adoption problem. Task Management brings information and action together, giving teams a clear view of what matters and exactly what needs to happen."

What's new?

Task Builder. Managers can now build tasks and checklists by describing what they need in plain language. Task Builder turns a simple prompt into a ready-to-assign task, so rolling out a new routine takes minutes, not hours.

Workforce Insights. Task Management is now part of Blink's Workforce Insights engine, so leaders can build tailored insights on task completion and see exactly where to step in.

Built on a proven foundation

Corporate and local teams can create recurring or one-off tasks with step-by-step guidance, assign them by role, location, and shift, and reuse templates across every site. Other systems can create tasks through the Blink Task API.

Employees can complete tasks on their phone, add photo evidence, and sign off digitally, even offline or on shared devices. Managers see what's done and overdue in the task planner, get flagged when work slips, and can use Blink's AI agents to assign work or check status in chat.

"Most task tools were designed for people working at a desk," said Laura Howard, VP of product at Blink. "We built Task Management around the reality of frontline work. That means a mobile-first experience, offline access, recurring routines, clear guidance, and visibility for managers across distributed teams."

Built for the routines that keep sites running

Common use cases include opening and closing procedures, health and safety checks, food safety routines, merchandising rollouts, and shift handovers across retail, quick-service restaurants, and hospitality.

Planned further enhancements include AI validation of photo evidence, automated escalation of overdue work, safety and incident reporting, and a shift control center.

Availability

Task Management is available to all Blink customers as a paid add-on. Organizations can learn more or book a demo at www.joinblink.com/features/task-management

Blink will be showcasing the new capabilities at Workday Rising next week in Vegas.

About Blink

Blink is the universal AI platform for frontline work that connects people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like Shake Shack, JD Sports and easyJet. Blink is one of the top-rated Employee Communications Applications on Gartner Peer Insights and a Leader in the G2 Grid for Best Employee Engagement Software. Learn more at joinblink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006636565/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Georgie Scott press@joinblink.com