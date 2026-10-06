AI-powered Wayfinder helps firms identify, manage and act on exchange and vendor changes

Today marks the launch of Waypoint Wayfinder, a platform for financial institutions to manage the growing volume of notificationsfrom exchanges. Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, has developed the solution to help firms address this significant operational burden, reducing the risk of missed updates, service disruption, and unexpected costs.

Exchanges routinely change protocols, launch new products and adjust fee structures, with each change triggering a notification that firms must track, interpret and act on. Wayfinder addresses this problem by augmenting Waypoint's Data Notification Manager (DNM), pulling in notifications from exchanges and using AI, with human review for accuracy, to convert these into structured, standardized, actionable summaries.

The platform consolidates all notifications into a single pane of glass view and creates a task allowing each notice to be tracked through to resolution. Firms can also configure custom rules for example, only network-related changes leading to automatic identification of notifications that impact a given firm. Every notification can then be managed from a single portal, with workflows built to flag and resolve issues before they cause revenue-impacting outages or license fee increases.

"Wayfinder is part of our strategic investment drive to develop software that really addresses the data management issues customers from small prop firms to international banks face daily," said Jeff Mezger, VP of Product Management at Waypoint Trading Solutions. "Our industry needs a simple and accurate way to manage numerous product, protocol and fee structure notifications and keep their commercial workflows up to date."

To power the platform, Waypoint has partnered with SEAD Software, whose Co-Wright platform filters unstructured notification data, from newsletters to scrollable web pages and emails, into clear, structured summaries. The data is validated by Waypoint's team before notifications reach clients, a human element standard that both teams built into the platform.

"We are working with Waypoint as part of their strategic focus to simplify and bring structure to market data vendor and exchange notifications," said Alex Wright, President and CEO at SEAD Software. "Notifications arrive in almost every format imaginable and tracking them across exchanges can be overwhelming. Transforming unstructured sources into structured, actionable data is a repeatable capability SEAD delivers across industries. Wayfinder applies it to market data, so changes that matter can be identified, assigned, actioned, and audited."

Waypoint supports connectivity to more than 800 financial exchanges, venues and service providers globally. It operates one of the industry's most extensive connected trading ecosystems spanning more than 70 countries and is trusted by 1000+ financial institutions worldwide to run mission-critical trading and market data environments.

About Waypoint Trading Solutions

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business, is a global provider of mission-critical trading infrastructure. Built on the combined strengths of TNS Financial Markets and Radianz, Waypoint supports financial institutions globally across the full trading infrastructure stack combining one of the world's largest financial extranets, a managed low-latency platform with global hosting and exchange access, and fully managed market data operations. With decades of experience operating financial market infrastructure, Waypoint maintains an extensive global footprint across major financial centers, supported by 24x7x365 operational teams, deep local expertise and end-to-end management delivered by multidisciplinary technical experts. For further information, visit https://tnsi.com/resource/waypoint/

About SEAD Software

SEAD Software turns fragmented, disconnected information into a single portal of truth. Its Co-Wright platform, built and refined over a decade and enhanced with AI agents and MCP-based integrations, combines data engineering, business intelligence, custom application development and workflow automation. Through SEAD's CIO-as-a-Service model, the company works alongside established technology teams or serves as the technology team itself, depending on what each organization needs. Designed to connect to virtually any system a client already runs rather than replace it, Co-Wright powers scalable, enterprise-grade B2B applications across financial services, manufacturing and distribution, retail, hospitality and real estate, healthcare, nonprofits and many more sectors. For further information, visit https://www.seadsoftware.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006640025/en/

Contacts:

For more information about Waypoint Trading Solutions please contact:

Fiona Butler

The Realization Group

+44 (0)7796 410557

fiona.butler@therealizationgroup.com

Or

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

Waypoint Trading Solutions, a TNS business

+ 44 (0)114 292 0163

+1 703 667 4672

pr@tnsi.com

For more information about SEAD Software please contact:

Anthony Caserta

?SEAD Software

??????+1 203 314 4305

anthony.caserta@seadsoftware.com

