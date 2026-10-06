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WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 14:01
958,40 Euro
+0,93 % +8,80
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 30
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
952,20952,8015:32
954,20954,4015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 15:10 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASM International NV: ASM announces details of the Q3 2026 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
October 6, 2026

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its third quarter 2026 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoDaniel Uribe
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8127
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20261006 ASM announces details of Q3 2026 conference call and webcast

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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