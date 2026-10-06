Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar announces proactive safety update for Ottawa T2 terminal tractors

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 6 OCTOBER 2026 AT 16:00 (EEST)

Kalmar announces proactive safety update for Ottawa T2 terminal tractors

On 5 October 2026, Kalmar issued a recall notice with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall applies to the Ottawa T2 4x2 DOT/EPA, Ottawa T2 Off Road, and Ottawa T2 6x4 DOT/EPA terminal tractor configurations.

The power distribution board in the cabin can experience a breakdown of electrical insulation resistance and may also be subject to a short circuit and has, in very rare circumstances, led to thermal events. Units involved with these events account for a very small portion of the Ottawa T2 fleet-less than 0.001% of total units.

While these instances are rare, Kalmar is taking proactive steps to address the issue and support the continued safety and reliability of the Ottawa T2 units. The recall will provide the addition of a remote ground stud (RGS/fuse) to completely isolate certain electrical circuits and prevent thermal events from occurring.

Kalmar will notify customers directly in the upcoming weeks with further details on implementation of the RGS in the affected vehicles. The Kalmar service team will work directly with customers to coordinate scheduling, helping return their vehicles to service as promptly as possible.

"Customer safety and the reliability of their operations are of utmost importance to us," said Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors, Kalmar. "We are taking direct action to reach affected owners, provide clear guidance and complete the necessary work. We will work closely with customers and our service network throughout this process to help keep their Ottawa T2 terminal tractor fleets productive."

Further information for the press:

Cristina Murray, Director, Marketing & Communications

cristina.murray@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com