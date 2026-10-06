Parallels Expands Partner Programs to Create New Growth Opportunities for Resellers and Service Providers

New Parallels Desktop Partner Program and expanded Parallels Workspaces Partner Program give resellers, MSPs, ISVs and CSPs clearer paths to grow with Parallels

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leading provider in cross-platform and virtualization solutions, today announced two updates to its partner ecosystem: a new Parallels Desktop Partner Program, and an expanded Parallels Workspaces Partner Program featuring a new Solutions Partner path for managed service providers (MSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs) and cloud service providers (CSPs).

The expansion comes as Parallels continues to grow its channel-first business, with programs designed to support the different ways partners sell, integrate and deliver Parallels solutions. The updated programs provide dedicated paths for traditional resellers as well as MSPs, ISVs and CSPs building Parallels technology into managed, integrated and cloud-delivered services.

"Partners are central to how we bring Parallels solutions to customers, and they don't all build their businesses the same way," said Michelle Chiantera, Chief Revenue Officer at Parallels. "These updates give partners a clearer path based on the business they are building. Whether they are helping customers expand Mac adoption, reselling Parallels Workspaces or delivering Parallels technology as part of an ongoing managed, integrated or cloud-delivered service, our goal is to give partners the expertise, resources and support they need to build their business and grow with Parallels."

A new dedicated partner program for Parallels Desktop

The new Parallels Desktop Partner Program supports partners selling and supporting Parallels Desktop for Business and Parallels Desktop for Enterprise. It introduces two participation levels, Authorized and Premier, with benefits that expand as partners grow their Parallels Desktop business and technical expertise.

Authorized partners receive access to the Parallels Partner Portal, sales training, Not for Resale (NFR) licenses, partner visibility, and customer and technical support. Premier partners that meet additional commercial, certification and engagement requirements can qualify for expanded benefits, including deal registration incentives, account management and business planning, and pre-sales support.

The program also helps partners capitalize on Mac adoption in business environments, where customers still need access to Windows applications and workflows without maintaining separate Windows hardware.

Expanding the Parallels Workspaces Partner Program

Parallels is also expanding its Workspaces Partner Program to recognize partners that deliver Parallels technologies as part of broader managed services, integrations and cloud-delivered offerings.

Traditional resellers will continue to participate through the existing Essential, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers. Alongside those tiers, the new Solutions Partner path recognizes MSPs, ISVs and CSPs based on customer adoption, technical expertise and service delivery rather than traditional resale revenue alone.

Qualification is based on factors including, but not limited to monthly active users, technical expertise and Parallels-based service offerings. Qualifying partners can access technical training, NFR licenses, marketing support, incentives, business planning, pre-sales support, and deployment and implementation guidance where applicable.

The expansion reflects the growth of Parallels Workspaces across application and desktop delivery, DaaS and secure browser-based access, as well as the role partners play in delivering those technologies as part of broader customer solutions.

"Since I joined the company, the core of Parallels Workspaces - including Parallels RAS, DaaS and Browser Isolation - has nearly tripled ARR, more than tripled our customer base, and truly transformed how the market sees our company," said Christa Quarles, CEO of Parallels. "Our partners have played an important role in that growth, and expanding the program gives us an opportunity to support an even broader range of partners as they build services and solutions around our technology."

The new path reflects the growing role of service-led partners in the Parallels ecosystem and Parallels' continued expansion of distribution and partner coverage across Europe, the Middle East, Japan and other parts of Asia.

Across its partner programs, Parallels provides sales and technical certification at no cost and continues to invest in enablement, marketing resources, incentives and technical expertise to help partners identify and develop new customer opportunities.

The updated Parallels Workspaces Partner Program and the new Parallels Desktop Partner Program is expected to become available December 1, 2026.

To learn more about the Parallels Workspaces Partner Program, visit: www.parallels.com/partners/workspaces/

To learn more about the Parallels Desktop Partner Program, visit: www.parallels.com/partners/desktop/

About Parallels

Parallels is a leading global provider in cross-platform and virtualization solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and data on any device, anywhere.

Parallels operates two core businesses. Parallels Desktop enables individuals and organizations to run Windows applications on Mac computers, providing a seamless, native-like experience without changing devices or disrupting workflows. Parallels Workspaces deliver simple, flexible, and secure virtual applications and desktops through Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation, offering a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI across hybrid and cloud environments.

Together, Parallels businesses help customers reduce complexity, streamline IT operations, improve security, and deliver a seamless user experience across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud and emerging application models. To learn more, visit www.parallels.com.

©2026 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Mac and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/.

Ashley Ruess

ashley.ruess@parallels.com