MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision and Robinson Unmanned Advance Lidar Integration for Real-Time Aerial Mapping

MOVIA Air Plus integration with Robinson Unmanned's Blue UAS-Cleared SPIRIT UAS brings real-time perception and mapping capability to US and allied nation forces

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, and Robinson Unmanned have entered into a joint marketing and demonstration agreement to advance integration of MicroVision's MOVIA Air Plus lidar technology with Robinson Unmanned's SPIRIT Group 1 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for real-time mapping applications.

The companies are collaborating to demonstrate how compact airborne lidar can capture, process, and generate detailed spatial information in real time, helping reduce the time between data collection and actionable insight. The integrated capability has potential applications across commercial, civil, public safety and global defense markets where rapidly changing conditions can make timely situational awareness and actionable data critical.

"Robinson Unmanned brings deep expertise in UAS platforms and understands what customers need from airborne systems operating in demanding environments," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "Integrating MOVIA Air Plus with their platform demonstrates how our lidar technology can enable real-time mapping and situational awareness from the air. We see significant opportunities to apply these capabilities across commercial, civil, security, and defense markets."

"Open architecture matters because it gives operators access to new capability without having to redesign the aircraft around it," said Paul Fermo, President of Robinson Unmanned. "MOVIA Air Plus brings compact, real-time perception and mapping capability that aligns well with SPIRIT's modular architecture. Working with MicroVision gives us another opportunity to demonstrate how advanced sensing can be rapidly integrated to give operators better information, faster, across commercial, public safety and defense missions."

MOVIA Air Plus combines compact lidar hardware with advanced perception and mapping capabilities designed for airborne and mobile applications. By generating actionable spatial data in real time, the technology can support applications including surveying and mapping, infrastructure inspection, autonomous operations, public safety, security and defense.

SPIRIT is an aviation-grade, NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS-cleared Group 1 platform designed for mission adaptability and operation in demanding environments. Its modular open systems architecture (MOSA) enables rapid integration of sensing, communications and other mission technologies, allowing operators and technology partners to add capability without redesigning the underlying aircraft.

The collaboration with Robinson Unmanned reflects MicroVision's broader strategy to work with platform providers and technology partners to integrate its lidar and perception solutions into real-world systems and accelerate adoption across industrial, security and defense markets.

The technology will be showcased next week at the Association of the U.S. Army's 2026 Annual Meeting and Exposition (AUSA) in Washington, D.C., October 12-14, 2026, in the Innovation Pavilion hosted by J.A. Green & Company. Throughout the remainder of the year, the companies will conduct joint demonstrations and customer evaluations of the integrated solution, with additional details to be announced as the program advances.

Robinson Unmanned SPIRIT Group 1 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with MicroVision Movia Air Plus payload attached. MicroVision's MOVIA Air Plus combines camera and lidar data to create a fully-dimensioned 3D world in real-time. The MOVIA Air Plus provides mapping, localization, and navigation without access to GPS, including in environments where foliage or camouflage can limit visual sensing.

Watch the product demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/p3-Zs5QJ6KI

About Robinson Unmanned

Robinson Unmanned is the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) business unit of Robinson Helicopter Company, focused on delivering scalable, aviation-grade VTOL platforms across civil and defense missions. Integrating modular open architecture, advanced autonomy technologies, and full-production rotorcraft platforms, Robinson Unmanned enables operators to extend capability while reducing human risk. From compact coaxial systems to heavy-lift autonomous rotorcraft, Robinson Unmanned delivers scalable, mission-ready aircraft built to perform. Learn more at RobinsonUnmanned.com .

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contacts

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

Amy Romano - For Robinson Unmanned

aromano@robinsonunmanned.com

(617) 845-3185

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-and-robinson-unmanned-advance-lidar-integration-for-r-1233411