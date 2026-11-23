Company reduces convertible note principal by $12.5 million, terminates long-term lease, and lowers cash burn as commercial momentum builds

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / MicroVision (the "Company")(NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced a $3.6 million insider-led capital raise in common stock, with no discounts, no warrants, and no banking fees. The financing included a $3.0 million registered direct offering of 3,614,457 shares of common stock at a price of $0.83 per share, the closing price of the Company's stock as reported by Nasdaq on November 20, 2026.

Bolstering the registered direct offering, the Company's executive team and Board of Directors committed additional capital in excess of $600,000. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and General Counsel executed subscription agreements to purchase $150,000 in shares of the Company's common stock at a price per share of $0.83 on arms-length market terms. The Company's Independent Directors committed an aggregate of $482,500 in at-market equity, further increasing the Company's immediately available cash resources.

The Company also provided an update on significant recent actions to strengthen its balance sheet, reduce cash burn, and align its cost structure with revenue-generating opportunities.

Insider-Led Investment in Common Stock - No Discount, No Warrants

The financing was led by an existing MicroVision shareholder, who purchased $3.0 million of common stock at market pricing, with no discounts or associated warrants or other convertible securities. Management and the Board of Directors invested alongside the lead investor. The executive team acquired shares directly from the Company at market pricing, and the Board committed to acquire equity both immediately and over the next quarter. This investment by an existing shareholder and Company executives and Directors reflects strong conviction in the Company's growth strategy, commercial progress, market opportunities, and the ability to unlock shareholder value.

No fees were incurred for placement agents or other investment advisors. MicroVision expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

Balance Sheet Actions

Amplifying the impact of the financing, the Company recently took several actions to improve its balance sheet, including:

Lease termination: As reported on Form 8-K last week, the Company terminated the long-term lease associated with its former Redmond facility, reducing balance sheet liabilities by $10.6 million and saving nearly $13 million in cash over the next six years.

As reported on Form 8-K last week, the Company terminated the long-term lease associated with its former Redmond facility, reducing balance sheet liabilities by $10.6 million and saving nearly $13 million in cash over the next six years. Convertible debt reduction: Since September 30 th , the Company reduced the principal amount of its outstanding convertible note by $12.5 million in cash, reducing both the debt liability and associated dilutive equity redemptions. The convertible note has been reduced by over 80% since issuance in February 2026. The Company's most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q disclosed a debt liability of over $22 million at September 30, 2026 and today management reported a remaining principal balance of $7.6 million.

Since September 30 , the Company reduced the principal amount of its outstanding convertible note by $12.5 million in cash, reducing both the debt liability and associated dilutive equity redemptions. The convertible note has been reduced by over 80% since issuance in February 2026. The Company's most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q disclosed a debt liability of over $22 million at September 30, 2026 and today management reported a remaining principal balance of $7.6 million. Non-core asset monetization: The Company continues to pursue ways to monetize assets outside its core business, including potential patent sales and sales of excess machinery. Even more significant is the potential value of the laser optics solution for data centers developed by the Company's Scantinel subsidiary, with opportunities to unlock value with the right partner.

Cost Structure and Cash Burn

Further to its prior reporting, the Company announced operating expense efficiencies and reduction of annual cash burn. The reductions are focused on opportunities that are not near-term revenue drivers and do not affect the Company's ability to deliver on existing purchase orders of its IRIS and MOVIA Pro hardware.

Over the coming months, the Company will continue to implement operational efficiencies while protecting its ability to deliver customer orders, support MOVIA production and continue investing in HALO, its next-generation long-range architecture.

The Company continues to manage working capital tightly and believes its existing at-the-market (ATM) financing program and the monetization of non-core assets will provide the cash needed to accelerate the Company to break even.

Commercial Progress

In the third quarter, MicroVision generated $2.4 million of revenue, nearly as much as the entire first half of the year, predominantly from sensors shipping to customers in robotics, defense and industrial autonomy, at a gross margin of 50%.

"The financing that we announced today is what clean financing looks like, and is evidence that members of management and the Board are putting our personal capital to work alongside our shareholders," said Christine Chambers, Chief Financial Officer of MicroVision. "To complement and extend the impact of the financing, we are reducing cash burn, cleaning up the balance sheet, and fueling commercial progress. We will continue to focus on disciplined financial management and attracting fundamental investors who understand our long-term strategy and share our conviction in it."

Disclosures

The $3.0 million of securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-297430), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 15, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and, when available, copies may be obtained from MicroVision, 2603 Discovery Drive, Orlando, Florida 32826. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Pursuant to subscription agreements signed November 22, 2026, the purchasing executive officers will acquire an aggregate of $150,000 of MicroVision's common stock at $0.83 per share, Friday's closing price as reported on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Due to regulatory considerations, the stock purchases were structured as direct purchases from the Company rather than open market purchases, with the purchases based on market price and with the full proceeds going directly to the Company. The shares purchased will be restricted, therefore executive officers will continue to hold the shares until they cease to be affiliates of the Company.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including statements relating to conducting and closing the offering, use of proceeds, cash burn reductions and expected savings, asset monetization efforts, and cash break even expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk of MicroVision's ability to operate with limited cash and to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

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