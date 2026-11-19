ViaSMART project demonstrates commercial momentum of exclusive strategic alliance and potential for scalable roadway safety solutions nationwide

Initiative aims to prevent costly bridge strikes, detect roadway hazards, and improve emergency response

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced its involvement, through its exclusive strategic alliance with Blue-Band LLC, in Louisville, Kentucky's ViaSMART initiative, a $3 million transportation modernization project focused on intelligent detection, real-time driver warnings, and roadway safety.

Announced on November 17 by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and representatives of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), the initiative is supported by a $2 million federal Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant and an additional $1 million investment from Louisville Metro Government.

Blue-Band is expected to provide solution integration and delivery using its flagship IntegraOS platform to connect compatible technologies and existing infrastructure, consolidate operational information, and coordinate warnings and traffic diversion. MicroVision provides strategic Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) partnership and platform support that strengthens solution delivery and long-term success.

"Less than a month after announcing our exclusive strategic alliance with Blue-Band, we are seeing how our combined capabilities can address significant, real-world transportation infrastructure challenges," said James Byun, Chief Commercial Officer of MicroVision. "Louisville's ViaSMART initiative is an excellent example of the opportunity we see in intelligent transportation systems - bringing together advanced technologies, intelligent software, and integrated infrastructure to solve costly problems, improve public safety, and deliver scalable solutions."

Addressing a Costly Transportation Safety Challenge

The initiative targets Louisville's South 3rd Street railroad underpass, known as the "Can Opener," where over-height trucks frequently strike the low-clearance structure. The underpass recorded 15 collisions in 2025 and 45 more during the summer 2026 Interstate 65 closure. Individual incidents can carry estimated economic costs of $100,000 to $300,000 from damage, response, and disruption. Flash flooding presents an additional risk.

ViaSMART is intended to move beyond static warning signs by recognizing hazardous conditions and communicating timely warnings before incidents occur.

Moving Beyond Detection to Intelligent Infrastructure

MicroVision's advanced lidar perception capabilities, combined with Blue-Band's IntegraOS intelligent infrastructure platform, are designed to enable transportation agencies to turn real-time environmental data into actionable intelligence.

IntegraOS is Blue-Band's intelligent infrastructure software platform, designed to unify data from compatible cameras, sensors, monitoring equipment, communications networks, traffic controllers, and roadside signs. Planned project capabilities include:

Overheight detection and dynamic driver warnings before trucks reach the overpass.

Flood and roadway hazard monitoring with coordinated traffic diversion.

Automated notifications to transportation agencies and emergency responders.

Centralized monitoring, analytics, and integration with compatible transportation systems.

Implementation is expected to begin in December 2026, with the system operational in 2027.

"Louisville is tackling a transportation challenge that extends well beyond any one city," said Kevin Yorke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue-Band. "Through our exclusive strategic partnership with MicroVision, and the capabilities of IntegraOS, we have an opportunity to demonstrate how transportation agencies can move from passive monitoring to proactive intervention. By connecting multiple technologies into one intelligent, coordinated solution, we can help communities protect infrastructure, improve driver safety, and respond to hazardous conditions without requiring costly reconstruction of existing transportation networks."

Creating a Blueprint for Nationwide Infrastructure Modernization

Blue-Band is expected to lead solution integration and delivery for the initiative, including coordination of compatible field technologies and operational workflows. Blue-Band's IntegraOS software platform provides data integration, monitoring, and automated responses. MicroVision's role is strategic ITS partnership and platform support that strengthens solution delivery and long-term success.

The Louisville initiative could provide a model for similar bridge-clearance, flood-monitoring, and roadway-safety applications in other communities. MicroVision announced its exclusive strategic alliance with Blue-Band on October 19, 2026, as part of its strategy to accelerate commercial adoption and revenue generation in the intelligent transportation systems market.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Blue-Band

Blue-Band LLC develops intelligent infrastructure solutions that connect field systems and turn operational data into actionable intelligence, Its flagship product, IntegraOS, builds on Integrator-AI technology to support integration, visualization, analytics, equipment monitoring, notifications, and automated responses, For more information, visit www.blue-band.net.

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Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-and-blue-band-to-support-3-million-federally-funded-i-1253967