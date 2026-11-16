MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Lidar Powers Commercial Driverless Trucking at Scale with Kodiak AI

Partnership integrates MicroVision's IRIS long-range lidar into Kodiak AI's driverless technology for long-haul trucking, which launches by end of 2026

IRIS will support Kodiak's growth efforts throughout 2027

ORLANDO, FL AND MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced a partnership with Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, involving the integration of MicroVision's IRIS long-range lidar sensor into Kodiak's autonomous driving solution.

MicroVision's IRIS lidar is currently integrated into Kodiak's sixth-generation autonomous platform, which Kodiak will use to launch its unsupervised driverless long-haul commercial service by the end of 2026. Further, IRIS lidar supports the company's plans for scaling long-haul deployments throughout 2027.

Perception Built for the Real World

Kodiak is among the most commercially advanced autonomous technology companies, with its technology already deployed in 37 trucks, as of Nov. 3, in a customer-owned-and-operated fleet that's the largest of its kind in the world.

Kodiak's autonomous driving system relies on a modular SensorPod architecture that integrates lidar, cameras, and radar into a compact, serviceable unit designed for rapid deployment and uptime in commercial fleets.

MicroVision's lidar provides the long-range perception required to operate fully loaded Class 8 trucks safely at highway speeds, with reliable detection beyond 250 meters. MicroVision helps enable Kodiak's system to detect and respond to hazards in complex and variable environments.

Field validation across Kodiak's commercial operations has demonstrated IRIS performance under extreme vibration, dust, weather, and lighting conditions, providing the durability and reliability required for 24/7 driverless operation.

"The key to deploying driverless trucks at scale is ensuring every component performs in the real world, not just in controlled environments," said Jamie Hoffacker, Senior Vice President of Hardware, Kodiak. "MicroVision's lidar has demonstrated the performance and robustness required to support our commercial operations today and plays an important role in enabling the Kodiak Driver."

From Development to Deployment

The deployment of IRIS within Kodiak's commercial operations reflects a broader industry transition toward production-grade perception systems.

In this next phase of autonomous driving:

Systems must operate reliably in real-world environments at scale

Perception must integrate seamlessly into AI-driven autonomy stacks

Hardware must be engineered for uptime, serviceability, and fleet economics

Kodiak's modular, vehicle-agnostic platform, combined with MicroVision's long-range lidar, demonstrates how best-in-class technologies are integrated into a scalable, commercial solution.

"This is not a pilot. It is a commercial operation running every day," said Glen DeVos, MicroVision CEO. "Kodiak has built one of the most advanced autonomous trucking platforms in operation today. This partnership reflects what it takes to move from autonomy as a concept to autonomy at scale."

A Platform Built for Scale

Kodiak's autonomous trucking platform continues to expand across multiple verticals, including long-haul freight, industrial trucking, and defense. The company's commercial deployment in the Permian Basin is supported by a binding 100-truck order from Atlas Energy Solutions, with fleet scaling expected through 2026 and beyond.

Looking ahead, MicroVision's next-generation HALO lidar platform is aligned with Kodiak's future system architecture, supporting continued performance improvements and platform evolution as Kodiak expands its deployment footprint.

Enabling the Future of Driverless Freight

Together, Kodiak and MicroVision are advancing a shared vision: autonomous systems that improve safety, increase efficiency, and unlock new capabilities in freight transportation.

For fleet operators and logistics providers, this means:

Safer operations in high-risk environments

Increased asset utilization through continuous operation

Greater consistency and predictability across freight networks

For the industry, it signals that driverless trucking is no longer theoretical; it is operating today.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kodiak's expectations regarding the timing of launching driverless trucks for long-haul highways operations; Kodiak's expectations regarding the timing of completion of work on its highway launch safety case; expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak's technology; Kodiak's expectations with respect to opportunities for continued expansion; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak's solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak's ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit www.microvision.com, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information, visit https://investors.kodiak.ai/. The Kodiak press kit, including videos and images, is available here.

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Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contacts

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

Pete Bigelow - For Kodiak AI

pete.bigelow@kodiak.ai

(303) 443-4441

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-lidar-powers-commercial-driverless-trucking-at-scale-1251144