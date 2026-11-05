



Orlando, Florida, Nov 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, intelligent infrastructure, and automotive mobility, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with LAKE FUSION Technologies (LFT), a German developer of advanced sensor fusion and situational awareness systems. Under the agreement, LFT has committed to purchasing MicroVision IRIS?long-range lidar sensors throughout 2027 and into 2028 for integration into its Awareness Systems (AS-1), designed to enhance safety and obstacle detection for civil and military helicopter operations.The multi-year agreement marks another significant commercial milestone following the companies' June 2026 announcement to expedite the integration of IRIS lidar technology and accelerate the deployment of advanced situational awareness solutions. With testing and evaluation progressing into a formal strategic partnership, MicroVision and LFT have now established a framework to develop, certify, market, supply, and support integrated lidar-based situational awareness solutions."This agreement is another clear demonstration of our strategy moving from technology validation to commercial commitments on our path to profitability," said Glen DeVos, Chief Executive Officer of MicroVision. "LAKE FUSION Technologies' commitment to acquiring IRIS sensors reinforces the value of our long-range lidar technology in demanding, safety-critical environments. Together, we are extending our technology into airborne applications while establishing a foundation for additional opportunities across defense, safety, and security markets."LFT's AS-1 solutions integrate two MicroVision IRIS sensors, mounted in the nose of a helicopter, with advanced sensor fusion software to provide flight crews with early warning of obstacles and environmental hazards. Designed for both day and night operations, the system detects difficult-to-see hazards, including power lines and thin wires, that pose significant risks during low-altitude flight.The solution is particularly relevant for demanding helicopter missions, including takeoff and landing outside established airports, confined-area landings, search and rescue, hoisting and sling-load operations, and hovering or low-speed maneuvers in complex environments.MicroVision's IRIS lidar technology combines a 1550 nm Class 1 eye-safe laser, and an ultra-sensitive InGaAs receiver to deliver long-range detection of small, dark, and low-reflectance objects. Its invisible laser operation is compatible with night vision goggles, making it particularly well suited for aviation and defense applications requiring reliable perception in challenging conditions."By integrating MicroVision's IRIS lidar technology into AS-1, we are bringing advanced obstacle detection capabilities to helicopter operators facing some of the most complex operational environments," said Christian Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of LAKE FUSION Technologies. "This strategic partnership gives us a framework to advance the solution from system development and certification through market introduction and long-term fleet support, with opportunities to expand into additional applications."The partnership encompasses the full product lifecycle, from system architecture and prototyping through certification, commercialization, supply, fleet support, and future product generations. While initially focused on helicopters and civil airborne applications, the companies intend to explore additional opportunities in ground-based defense, safety, and security markets."This partnership strengthens our path to the North American market," said Tim Schlegel, CEO and Managing Partner of LAKE FUSION Technologies LLC. Together with MicroVision, we aim to give helicopter crews earlier warning of hazards and greater confidence across commercial and government missions."For more information about MicroVision's IRIS lidar technology, please visit https://microvision.com/sensors/iris.About LAKE FUSION TechnologiesLAKE FUSION Technologies (LFT) develops advanced perception, situational awareness, and safety systems for aviation, defense, autonomous mobility, and critical infrastructure. By combining LiDAR, sensor fusion, deterministic algorithms, and safety critical software, LFT transforms complex environmental data into actionable awareness, helping operators and autonomous systems make better decisions in demanding real world conditions.Looking ahead, LFT is focused on becoming a leader in trusted environmental intelligence for both crewed and autonomous platforms. The company's technologies are designed to improve safety, resilience, and operational effectiveness, enabling aircraft, vehicles, and critical systems to operate with greater confidence in increasingly complex environments. For more information, please visit https://lf-t.net/.About MicroVisionMicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.MicroVision, MOSAIK, MOVIA, IRIS, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.Investor Relations Contact:Jeff ChristensenDarrow Associates Investor RelationsMVIS@darrowir.comMedia Contact:Heidi Davidson - For MicroVisionheidi@galvanizeworldwide.com(914) 441-6862Source: MicroVisionCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.