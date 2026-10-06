NASCO Evolve Reduces Alternative Payment Model Settlement Time from Weeks to Minutes, Delivers Other Efficiencies for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

NASCO Evolve provides foundational infrastructure for driving affordability with value-based care

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / NASCO, a leading provider of technology solutions for health plans, announces significant results from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's (BCBSM) initial implementation of NASCO Evolve. The first purpose-built system of record for alternative payment model (APM) program administration, NASCO Evolve plays an essential role in BCBSM's efforts to drive affordability and improve outcomes through its expanded value-based care strategy.

NASCO Evolve's cloud-native platform is designed to operationalize the entire APM lifecycle, from AI-assisted contract ingestion and modeling through settlement, payment execution, governance and auditability, at scale. A recent IDC Market Note, NASCO Bets on APM Adjudication as the Entry Point for Value-Based Care Administration*, presents highlights from NASCO's inaugural Analyst Day held in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 17-18, 2026. NASCO presented its four-product administrative platform and detailed the first year of NASCO Evolve, launched in October 2025. Evolve is purpose-built for alternative payment model settlement management, addressing a common operational bottleneck that most health plans currently manage through manual Excel processes.

BCBSM began its engagement with NASCO Evolve in early 2025 as the solution's lighthouse customer and co-innovation partner. The first activation encompassed 21 Medicare Advantage full-risk arrangements, and more than 200,000 member lives. Following three phases of testing and validation, the platform went live on schedule in January 2026. Results include:

Settlement processing time reduced from weeks to as little as 15 minutes , representing a 99.95% reduction in processing time.

, representing a 99.95% reduction in processing time. New arrangements onboarded in days or minutes , compared with a process that previously could take months.

, compared with a process that previously could take months. Manual, spreadsheet-based workflows replaced with a scalable, automated platform, reducing reliance on labor-intensive processes and institutional knowledge.

with a scalable, automated platform, reducing reliance on labor-intensive processes and institutional knowledge. Full traceability established across settlement operations, including the data sources used, contract versions applied and calculation logic executed.

"Health plans have made tremendous progress advancing value-based care, but the infrastructure required to administer these increasingly complex payment models has not kept pace," said Lori Logan, President and CEO of NASCO. "The results at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan demonstrate what's possible when health plans have purpose-built infrastructure to support the complexity of value-based care's APMs. NASCO Evolve gives health plans the speed, transparency and scalability they need to expand value-based care and advance affordability."

The implementation of NASCO Evolve is now expanding across BCBSM's APM portfolio, with the platform currently impacting close to 2 million member lives.

To view the full BCBSM case study, visit: https://www.nasco.com/insights/operationalizing-alternative-payment-models-and-modernizing-settlement-at-scale-with-nasco-evolve/. To learn more about NASCO Evolve, visit: https://www.nasco.com/solutions/nasco-evolve/.

*IDC Market Note, NASCO Bets on APM Adjudication as the Entry Point for Value-Based Care Administration, doc # US54684126, July 2026

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About NASCO

NASCO empowers health plans to innovate, grow, and deliver better experiences through a comprehensive suite of healthcare technology solutions and services. For 40 years, NASCO has served some of the nation's leading health plans in simplifying complex administrative operations across claims processing, alternative payment model settlement, membership and billing, and customer engagement. NASCO combines deep industry expertise, proven technology, and a flexible approach to help organizations improve efficiency, accelerate transformation, and respond to a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. NASCO is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. To learn more, visit NASCO.com

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SOURCE: NASCO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nasco-evolve-reduces-alternative-payment-model-settlement-time-from-w-1232992