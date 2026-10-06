EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDeFi and The Oak Companies Jointly Announce Oak has Chosen EquiDeFi's Suite of Offering Management Software for Its Recently Launched Regulation A Offering

Oak is deploying EquiDeFi's newly redesigned Network Operations Center to manage its marketing effort.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / EquiDeFi, Ltd., a software workflow solution for investing, and The Oak Companies, Inc. ("Oak") announced that Oak is the latest licensee of EquiDeFi's platform. Oak uses EquiDeFi's software for investor onboarding, subscription documents and payments, along with EquiDeFi's Network Operations Center (NOC), which reports in real time on campaign activity.

The Oak Companies is a Charlotte-based commercial real estate finance platform that originates, underwrites and services senior-secured commercial real estate loans for experienced sponsors. To learn more about The Oak Companies, visit www.theoakcompanies.com.

Raymond T. Davis, President and Chief Strategy Officer of The Oak Companies, said, "Track record, usability and compliance-focused tooling were our baseline requirements, and EquiDeFi met each of them. What distinguished EquiDeFi was its architecture. The platform was built to integrate across our existing technology suite rather than operate alongside it, and its look-through capabilities give our team near-real-time visibility into onboarding, verification and subscription activity. That transparency allows us to manage the offering with the same discipline we apply to our lending operations."

Prospective investors can learn more at https://invest.theoakcompanies.com/ and subscribe with a click-through to EquiDeFi's online subscription process, available via mobile and web browser. In as little as ten minutes, investors can register to access the offering, complete identity verification, select a payment method (card, ACH, or wire) and sign subscription documents.

Oak has also integrated the EquiDeFi API, which covers identity verification, subscription document execution, and payment processing. Instead of a separate provider login for each function, investment status, verification results, and executed subscription documents are retrieved through the EquiDeFi API into Oak's existing systems. Oak maintains investor records in its own environment under its existing security controls and keeps its own copies of the executed documents.

Joe Valentine, Chief Strategy Officer at EquiDeFi, remarked, "Issuers put real money into bringing investors to an offering, and they need to know what's working. Our API and newly redesigned Network Operations Center show issuers where investors are coming from, how they're engaging with the offering, and which campaigns are driving results. That gives them the data to better manage their marketing spend and make informed decisions while the offering is still active."

Important Information

This release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and it is not a recommendation of any investment. References in this release to the issuer mean the entity issuing the securities in the applicable offering. Any offering of securities by The Oak Companies, Inc. or its affiliates is made only to eligible investors and only by means of the offering documents for that offering, which contain the complete terms, eligibility requirements, fees, and risk factors, and which govern in the event of any inconsistency with this release. Securities in the offering are offered through a registered broker-dealer identified in the offering documents.

An offering statement regarding Oak's Regulation A offering has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which only means that The Oak Companies, Inc. may make sales of the securities described by the offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. The offering circular that is part of that offering statement is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2147706/000121390026103391/ea0306702-253g1_oakcomp.htm and must be delivered to you prior to making any investment. Please read it in its entirety before investing. This communication is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Lead Selling Agent: Digital Offering, LLC - Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investing in the securities offered involves risk, including loss of the entire investment and the absence of a public market. All subscriptions are subject to acceptance by the issuer. Submission of payment does not constitute a subscription or an accepted investment; a subscription is effective only upon acceptance by the issuer. Arrangements for holding subscription funds before acceptance are described in the offering documents, apply only to funds submitted before acceptance, and do not protect against investment loss. Historical figures are stated as of the dates given and are not indicative of the results of any current or future offering. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking, involve risks and uncertainties, and none of the parties named in this release undertakes any obligation to update them. Statements regarding data handling describe design and configuration as of the date of this release, are not a guarantee that any system is secure, and do not describe every system in which investor information is processed. Investor information is collected and processed by more than one party in connection with onboarding, and each party is responsible for the information in its own systems.

EquiDeFi provides technology services and does not make eligibility determinations. It is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser, does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice, and does not recommend or endorse any offering.

About The Oak Companies

The Oak Companies is a vertically integrated commercial real estate finance platform that originates, underwrites, services and asset-manages senior-secured commercial real estate loans for experienced sponsors. Oak combines institutional credit discipline, practical structuring and continuity from initial review through final payoff. Its lending platform is supported by sponsored commercial real estate credit funds, institutional relationships and proprietary underwriting technology. More information is available at www.theoakcompanies.com.

Investor Contact: The Oak Companies

Raymond T. Davis, President and Chief Strategy Officer

ir@theoakcompanies.com

616-343-0697

Media Contact: The Oak Companies

Chris Santarelli

Connect Creative

csantarelli@connectcreative.com

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH and wire transfer options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings. Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi's platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Online retention of materials, including offering circulars, investor decks, and subscription agreements

Investor onboarding workflows with integrated KYC, KYB, AML, securities enforcement, adverse media, identity, and politically exposed person screening

Accredited investor verification and suitability review tools

Automated preparation and execution of investor subscription agreements with integrated digital signatures

Payment rail integrations, including ACH and wire transfer funding options

Marketing data integration to manage marketing spend and effectiveness

Issuer dashboards for real-time monitoring of offering progress, investment pipeline, and compliance status

Investor communications, reminder emails, and status updates

Data collection, real-time activity tracking, audit trail maintenance, and secure online document vault access

Companies exploring a private capital raise and looking for infrastructure to manage issuer workflows, investor onboarding, and offering operations can learn more at www.equidefi.com.

For more information, contact info@equidefi.com.

Media Contact: EquiDeFi

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equidefi-and-the-oak-companies-jointly-announce-oak-has-chosen-equid-1233282