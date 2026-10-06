Researchers at the Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona (ICMAB-CSIC), working with the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2) and the National University of La Plata in Argentina, have developed a zinc-air battery architecture that increases power output by up to 80% without changing its core chemistry. The work, "Unlocking high power in membraneless Zn-air batteries: A paradigm shift via wireless bipolar electrochemistry," was published in August in Energy Storage Materials. It challenges the conventional approach of avoiding conductive materials in the electrolyte ...

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