Second wave of esteemed speakers to bring real-world guidance on applying AI, agents and automation to improve hiring, development and retention

Phenom, the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer, today announced the newest wave of speakers for IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, the only applied AI event dedicated to human resources taking place on 4-5 November in Paris, France.

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Phenom announced the newest wave of speakers for IAMPHENOM Europe 2026, the only applied AI event dedicated to human resources taking place on 4-5 November in Paris, France.

The two-day conference gives attendees what other HR events can't: an inside look at AI agents already in production, automated workflows tailored to specific business contexts and the dramatic results they are already delivering.

Across keynotes, customer sessions, hands-on experiences and peer networking with the continent's top CHROs and HRIT decision-makers, guests can participate in discussions shaping boardroom agendas, from AI governance, ethics and regulatory readiness to skills intelligence, workforce planning and the evolving role of HR teams. They can also test-drive a range of agents against their own industry, geographies, roles and workforce challenges.

Newly confirmed presenters include:

Jean-Manuel Soussan, Vice-President, Group Human Resources Director at Bouygues Group

Max Schultheiß, HR System Owner Recruiting at EnBW

David Perring, Chief Insights Officer at Fosway Group

Katja Borghaus, Chief HR Officer at LANXESS AG

Daniel Moser, Global Skills Management Lead at Merck KGaA, Germany

Akhilesh Nair, Senior Executive, Head of Global Talent Supply Chain, Employee DigitalX Delivery, People Culture at NTT DATA, Inc.

Nerine Joubert, Head of People Culture Product Line, Information Technology at NTT DATA, Inc.

Anna Mishra, Global Talent Acquisition Digital Lead at PPG

Amy Ritter, Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Yvonne Schmitt-Fesenbeck, IT Talent Acquisition and Learning Technology Lead at UCB

Jessica Aguilar, Global Head of Talent Acquisition Executive Pipeline at Zurich Insurance

"HR is under enormous pressure to make informed decisions about where AI can create value and what it takes to implement it responsibly," said Christina Brown, Vice President and General Manager of Global Customer Value at Phenom. "IAMPHENOM Europe will give executives and their teams the practical insight they need to turn AI initiatives into action across work operations, learning directly from leaders who are already applying it at scale."

Register and learn more at iamphenomeurope.com.

About Phenom

Phenom is the leader in applied AI built to redesign work operations for hiring faster, developing better and retaining longer. It understands unique industry and business needs for departments, teams, employees and candidates. This is AI that knows company DNA, powered by Engines that harmonize data and facilitate orchestration, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that creates hyper-personalized experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams with unprecedented speed and precision. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, this is responsible AI that is enterprise-secure, compliant, and always explainable.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (7 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), 2026 and 2025 CODiE Awards, The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024 and 2025, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com