Everpure Impact Report 2026: Sustainability Strategy, Priorities, and Targets

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / About this report

The Everpure FY26 Impact Report outlines our progress across our technology, environmental, social, and governance priorities. Five years into our impact journey, we continue to refine our strategy and disclosures to enhance transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders. Key aspects reflected in this report include:

Priority topics: Our Impact Report focuses on the material topics identified through our preliminary Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) conducted in FY25.

Stakeholder-informed development: This report reflects input from internal subject matter experts and leaders, as well as feedback from customers, investors, and sustainability ratings organizations.

Executive oversight: This report was reviewed and approved by our Chief Administrative and Legal Officer (CALO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Technology and Growth Officer (CTGO), and Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO), who serve as our Sustainability Executive Sponsors.

For a detailed breakdown of our focus areas, please see the Our priorities section.

Sustainability strategy, priorities, and targets

We view sustainability as foundational to long-term value creation for our business and stakeholders.

Our strategy is focused on building smarter and more sustainable data storage and management systems for our customers while attracting, retaining, and engaging top talent and strengthening trust with investors and communities. Our priorities and disclosures are informed by our Double Materiality Assessment and leading sustainability reporting frameworks, which guide how we measure performance and promote transparency and accountability. In support of the UN SDGs, we continue to focus on four of the 17 goals where we believe our business can have the greatest impact. These goals are tied to our business activities and sustainability priorities, and we are committed to advancing them through our business strategy and storage and data management platform.

Refer to the Appendix to learn more about how we support the UN SDGs.

Our strategic framework

We are dedicated to driving measurable environmental and social impact through four strategic pillars:

Sustainable data storage and management We deliver a data storage and management platform that enables organizations to harness the full potential of their data, supporting secure, accessible, and intelligent data environments while improving energy and resource efficiency. Operational resilience and resource stewardship We are committed to engineering resilient operations and supply chains designed to decouple business growth from resource consumption. Our focus remains on the reduction of energy use, GHG emissions, waste generation, and water consumption, supporting the transition to a circular, low-carbon economy. Culture of innovation and community impact We foster a culture of innovation and impact by attracting a wide range of talent and creating an inclusive workplace where every employee can thrive. By prioritizing skillsbased hiring, professional development, and community engagement, we extend our impact beyond our own operations. Governance, trust, and ethical leadership We maintain robust governance, uncompromising data security and privacy practices, and a culture of transparency. By leading with ethics, we support long-term value for our employees, customers, investors, and the communities we serve, while reinforcing the trust that underpins our stakeholder relationships.

Learn more about our Targets and Priorities in the Impact Report 2026

Find more stories and multimedia from Everpure at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Everpure

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/everpure

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Everpure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/everpure-impact-report-2026-sustainability-strategy-priorities-an-1233525