T-Mobile 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report: Designing for Accessibility and Building Industry-wide Best Practices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Expanding access to connectivity means ensuring that all customers, regardless of their ability, can use our products and services. We offer a range of accessibility options, including Speech-to-Speech and IP Relay services for calls, American Sign Language-fluent customer service specialists, and access to enhanced 411 resources. In retail stores, we host Accessibility Days to provide specialized assistance to customers with disabilities.

T-Mobile's Accessibility Resource Center (ARC) helps us embed accessibility into products and services from the start. The ARC team provides guidance on accessible product development, including training materials and policies, and increases digital accessibility awareness across our workforce. In 2025, the ARC team launched a comprehensive reporting and accountability program that shares compliance and performance accessibility insights with internal teams and vendors responsible for developing front-end content.

Enhancing allyship online

We champion accessibility beyond T-Mobile's walls. Our ARC team has developed and maintained MagentaA11y, a free, open-source tool that allows users to design, build, and improve the accessibility of web and native development and design elements. It provides acceptance criteria, code samples, developer guidance, videos, and testing instructions to support accessibility throughout the development process. In 2025, MagentaA11y was redesigned to enhance user experience, resulting in more than 40,000 interactions worldwide, including adoption from other companies leveraging the open-source framework to develop customized accessibility solutions. In recognition of its impact, T-Mobile's ARC team received the 2025 GAADY Award from the Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) Foundation for MagentaA11y's contribution to advancing digital inclusion.

Bringing accessibility leaders together

To advance accessibility within T-Mobile and beyond, we turn to leaders across the industry. In 2025, the ARC team facilitated the PNW Accessibility Professionals Meetup, bringing together over 125 experts from more than 30 tech companies in Seattle and Portland to share insights, best practices, and innovations in accessibility quarterly. For employees, we held an annual Digital Accessibility Summit, drawing over 1,800 attendees and offering educational sessions alongside interactive experiences. Beyond these events, T-Mobile partners with accessibility-focused organizations, including Disability:IN, American Council of the Blind, American Foundation for the Blind, and the GAAD Foundation, to expand community outreach and support broader accessibility initiatives.

Inside T-Mobile's Accessibility Lab The Accessibility Lab at T-Mobile's Bellevue headquarters reinforces accessibility as a core consideration in product and digital design, providing T-Mobile employees with hands-on experiences that reflect how people with disabilities interact with technology, including simulations of hearing loss, screen readers, and refreshable braille displays. Designed as an immersive learning environment, The Accessibility Lab enables employees to ask questions, build understanding, and better recognize the real-world impact of their work on people with disabilities. Throughout 2025, employees and internal teams participated in guided tours and learning sessions focused on digital accessibility. Beyond our workforce, we welcomed colleagues from external organizations seeking to develop their own accessibility labs, extending the Lab's impact beyond T-Mobile. Through this hands-on, collaborative approach, this initiative helps foster a shared commitment to inclusive design and a more accessible digital experience for all.

Learn more

MagentaA11y accessibility test site

T-Mobile accessibility site

T-Mobile HQ Grants application site

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SOURCE: T-Mobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/t-mobile-2025-corporate-responsibility-report-designing-for-accessibility-and-bu-1233526